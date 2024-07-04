George Clooney may be in the doghouse with his wife, Amal, after the Democrat threw his weight behind President Joe Biden's reelection bid — because the Beirut-born beauty sees the move as an endorsement of the administration's support for Israel's military campaign against Palestine, sources claimed.

RadarOnline.com caught word that the human rights attorney, 46, had demanded George, 63, distance himself from Biden.

Amal's ire was reportedly fueled by the U.S. incumbent's rejection of the International Criminal Court's announced intent to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the nation's defense minister, Yoav Gallant, and charge them with war crimes.