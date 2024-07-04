Amal's Plea: Human Rights Activist Wants Hubby George Clooney to 'Distance Himself' From Biden Despite Loyalties to President, Insiders Claim
George Clooney may be in the doghouse with his wife, Amal, after the Democrat threw his weight behind President Joe Biden's reelection bid — because the Beirut-born beauty sees the move as an endorsement of the administration's support for Israel's military campaign against Palestine, sources claimed.
RadarOnline.com caught word that the human rights attorney, 46, had demanded George, 63, distance himself from Biden.
Amal's ire was reportedly fueled by the U.S. incumbent's rejection of the International Criminal Court's announced intent to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the nation's defense minister, Yoav Gallant, and charge them with war crimes.
“The ICC prosecutor’s application for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders is outrageous,” President Biden said at the time.
“And let me be clear,” he president. “Whatever this prosecutor might imply, there is no equivalence — none — between Israel and Hamas. We will always stand with Israel against threats to its security.”
Amal was also vocal about her stance, saying shortly after the arrest warrants were issued in May, "I support the historic step that the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has taken to bring justice to victims of atrocities in Israel and Palestine."
Just days later, George reportedly called the White House after the GOP-led House of Representatives threatened to sanction the ICC if it prosecuted Netanyahu.
Israel launched its ongoing offensive on Hamas terrorists in Gaza in response to the bloody Oct. 7, 2023, invasion.
The resulting conflict has reduced the region to rubble and claimed an estimated 37,000 lives.
Meanwhile, George headlined a splashy celebrity fundraiser for Biden on June 15 that reaped $30 million for the politician's campaign coffers.
The event in downtown Los Angeles had an impressive roster of high-profile celebrities and political heavyweights, and was hailed as the biggest Democratic fundraiser yet.
Former President Barack Obama, Hollywood icon Julia Roberts, and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel were just a few of the A-listers on the guest list.
Amal reportedly refused to attend after Biden criticized her decision to seek Netanyahu's arrest, leaving her husband to grace the gathering solo.
"It all blew up with Amal refusing to attend the fundraiser, leaving George to make an embarrassing appearance without her!" an insider alleged.
George had concerns that Amal could get swept up in US sanctions of the ICC, according to Daily Mail's recent report.
Our sources echoed similar claims, alleging the screen stud's loyalty to the commander-in-chief has strained his marriage.
"Amal put her foot down and raged Biden's support for Israel was enabling what amounts to genocide in Gaza," a tipster said, "But George replied he'd made a commitment to Biden he wasn't about to abandon given the stakes of the election."
Pundits say the ICC warrants — and Biden's support of Israel's actions — have put the POTUS in a tough spot.