'Love-Starved' Jessica Alba, 43, 'Walking Away From Sexless Marriage to Cash Warren' — Despite Facing Losing Huge Chunk of Her $100Million Fortune in Divorce

Love-starved Jessica Alba is walking away from what sources said is 16-year marriage to producer Cash Warren, believing it's worth forfeiting a big chunk of her massive $100 million fortune for the chance to find love again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The sexy star "believes she's too young to give up on having a real romance in her life," and is willing to pay through the nose to make it happen, an insider said.

Sources added the Dark Angel stunner, 43, finally pulled the plug on their relationship after debating leaving Cash, 46, for years, but consideration for the couple's children, daughters Honor and Haven, 16 and 13, and 7-year-old son Hayes, made her stick it out until now.