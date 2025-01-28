'Love-Starved' Jessica Alba, 43, 'Walking Away From Sexless Marriage to Cash Warren' — Despite Facing Losing Huge Chunk of Her $100Million Fortune in Divorce
Love-starved Jessica Alba is walking away from what sources said is 16-year marriage to producer Cash Warren, believing it's worth forfeiting a big chunk of her massive $100 million fortune for the chance to find love again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The sexy star "believes she's too young to give up on having a real romance in her life," and is willing to pay through the nose to make it happen, an insider said.
Sources added the Dark Angel stunner, 43, finally pulled the plug on their relationship after debating leaving Cash, 46, for years, but consideration for the couple's children, daughters Honor and Haven, 16 and 13, and 7-year-old son Hayes, made her stick it out until now.
"The spark had totally gone out of their marriage, but she kept it together because of the children," our source said.
"But now she knows she wasn't doing the kids, or herself, any good staying in a marriage in which she was profoundly unhappy."
The Fantastic Four actress amassed a fortune after founding her billion-dollar baby and household products business, The Honest Company, in 2012.
And while she's slowed her acting career, Cash largely gave up his work as a filmmaker to become a house husband.
Alba hinted about her dying marriage last April, when she told podcaster Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt she and Warren no longer had date nights, and were more like cohabitants than husband and wife.
"It's all rosy for two and a half years, but then after that, you become roommates," she said. "You're just going through the motions. It's the responsibility. It's a lot of, like, checking the boxes."
Then in December, she left more Easter eggs about the state of her relationship online – posting on Instagram: "My mantra for 2025: If it messes with my peace, it's too damn pricey... if it makes me question my worth, it's getting left in 2024. I'm entering 2025 focused and fully in my power."
And that apparently means going Cash-less.
"He may well get $2 million a year in alimony. He is going to make the argument that he helped greatly with Jessica's success in the business world as her husband for so long," a source added.
"But Jessica feels that's a small price to pay to not put their children through some nasty divorce battle, and also to be free to find the true love of her life. This is a move she wished she had made years ago."