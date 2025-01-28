Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Jessica Alba

'Love-Starved' Jessica Alba, 43, 'Walking Away From Sexless Marriage to Cash Warren' — Despite Facing Losing Huge Chunk of Her $100Million Fortune in Divorce

jessica alba walking away from sexless marriage to cash warren

Jessica Alba is said to have been left 'love-starved' by Cash Warren.

Jan. 28 2025, Published 7:40 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Love-starved Jessica Alba is walking away from what sources said is 16-year marriage to producer Cash Warren, believing it's worth forfeiting a big chunk of her massive $100 million fortune for the chance to find love again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The sexy star "believes she's too young to give up on having a real romance in her life," and is willing to pay through the nose to make it happen, an insider said.

Sources added the Dark Angel stunner, 43, finally pulled the plug on their relationship after debating leaving Cash, 46, for years, but consideration for the couple's children, daughters Honor and Haven, 16 and 13, and 7-year-old son Hayes, made her stick it out until now.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica alba walking away from sexless marriage to cash warren
Source: MEGA

The pair are said to be 'spark-free.'

Article continues below advertisement

"The spark had totally gone out of their marriage, but she kept it together because of the children," our source said.

"But now she knows she wasn't doing the kids, or herself, any good staying in a marriage in which she was profoundly unhappy."

The Fantastic Four actress amassed a fortune after founding her billion-dollar baby and household products business, The Honest Company, in 2012.

And while she's slowed her acting career, Cash largely gave up his work as a filmmaker to become a house husband.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica alba walking away from sexless marriage to cash warren
Source: MEGA

The 'Dark Angel' star is apparently finally prioritizing love over her $100million fortune.

Article continues below advertisement

Alba hinted about her dying marriage last April, when she told podcaster Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt she and Warren no longer had date nights, and were more like cohabitants than husband and wife.

"It's all rosy for two and a half years, but then after that, you become roommates," she said. "You're just going through the motions. It's the responsibility. It's a lot of, like, checking the boxes."

Then in December, she left more Easter eggs about the state of her relationship online – posting on Instagram: "My mantra for 2025: If it messes with my peace, it's too damn pricey... if it makes me question my worth, it's getting left in 2024. I'm entering 2025 focused and fully in my power."

Article continues below advertisement
jessica alba walking away from sexless marriage to cash warren
Source: MEGA

Warren may argue he had a huge role in helping amass Alba's $100million fortune.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
jennifer coolidge at center of fears

Aging Jennifer Coolidge at Center of Fears She is Doomed to be Another Hollywood Plastic Surgery Casualty — As She's Now 'Addicted to Ops'

kathy bates alarming weight loss sparks misery

Kathy Bates' Alarming Weight Loss Sparks Misery For Friends and Family: 'She Looks Like She's at Death's Door!'

And that apparently means going Cash-less.

"He may well get $2 million a year in alimony. He is going to make the argument that he helped greatly with Jessica's success in the business world as her husband for so long," a source added.

"But Jessica feels that's a small price to pay to not put their children through some nasty divorce battle, and also to be free to find the true love of her life. This is a move she wished she had made years ago."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.