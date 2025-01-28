Aging Jennifer Coolidge at Center of Fears She is Doomed to be Another Hollywood Plastic Surgery Casualty — As She's Now 'Addicted to Ops'

"She doesn't have a line in her face," a showbiz insider said. "It's very uncanny because of her age. Obviously, she's getting some serious help from a cosmetic surgeon.

"That's okay, but the worry is that she's teetering on the edge of doing too much and could wind up ruining her face."

Coolidge's looks seem to have changed over the years, leaving some people to suspect she's had "lots" of work done.