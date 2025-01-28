Your tip
Aging Jennifer Coolidge at Center of Fears She is Doomed to be Another Hollywood Plastic Surgery Casualty — As She's Now 'Addicted to Ops'

jennifer coolidge at center of fears
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Coolidge is at the center of major health fears.

Jan. 28 2025, Published 7:06 a.m. ET

Aging actress Jennifer Coolidge's desperate fight against Father Time has her on a path to becoming yet another Hollywood plastic surgery disaster, sources fear.

The 63-year-old White Lotus star showed off a suspiciously wrinkle-free face when she walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes on January 5, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

jennifer coolidge at center of fears
Source: MEGA

Coolidge has sparked concern with her wrinkle-free look.

"She doesn't have a line in her face," a showbiz insider said. "It's very uncanny because of her age. Obviously, she's getting some serious help from a cosmetic surgeon.

"That's okay, but the worry is that she's teetering on the edge of doing too much and could wind up ruining her face."

Coolidge's looks seem to have changed over the years, leaving some people to suspect she's had "lots" of work done.

jennifer coolidge at center of fears
Source: MEGA

The 63-year-old is said to be teetering on overdoing plastic surgery.

"Her face looks tighter and brighter, but it's not natural," the insider added. "No one blames her for wanting to look her best, but people around her would like to see her age more gracefully."

Chicago-based plastic surgeon Dr Otto Placik from bodysculptor.com, who has not treated Coolidge, said it appears she may have had "her upper eyelids done, filler to her cheeks and lips, and Botox in her forehead and other areas".

jennifer coolidge at center of fears
Source: MEGA

Hollywood insiders worry Coolidge could face a plastic surgery disaster if she's not careful.

The concern is that she could end up looking like infamous "Catwoman" Jocelyn Wildenstein – the recently deceased poster girl for going overboard on plastic surgery.

"It's like she's competing with all these other surgery-enhanced stars like Jen Aniston and Reese Witherspoon," the insider warned. "It's a shame because if she isn't careful, she's going to wind up looking just like poor Jocelyn."

