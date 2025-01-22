Lara Trump Plastic Surgery Rumors Explode as Fans Spot 'Strange' Detail About Her Face After Father-in-Law Donald’s Controversial Inauguration
Lara Trump has sparked fresh plastic surgery rumors after sporting a "puffy face" at Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the new president’s daughter-in-law, 42, who is married to his son Eric, 41, has been blasted online for her appearance, as some fans claim she now looks "unrecognizable".
And Lara wasn't the only member of the Trump inner circle to be accused of "bad plastic surgery" as her sister-in-law Ivanka, 43, was also targeted.
Social media viewers took to X to share their views.
One wrote over a picture of Lara and Ivanka's inauguration day activities: "Which of them has had the most plastic surgery? Both are totally unrecognizable from their former selves".
Another commented: "Whoever did Lara Trump’s makeup for the inauguration ball should be fired. Normally she's a knockout but this was a miss."
A third user said: "Most (women) look worse after plastic surgery. Just look at literally all the Trump women" – while a fourth added: "Love Lara Trump did she have some bad plastic surgery. She doesn't look the same, her face looks strange. I'm not being mean."
This isn't the first time Lara's rumored plastic surgery has been debated on social media.
In November, users took to X to point out how different Lara looked in a throwback photo of her and Eric compared to a recent photo of the two.
One user wrote: "Crazy how different Lara Trump looks now. You wouldn't even think it was the same person."
"Jeepers, she got a lot of work done. Her appearance was created in a lab. She's the product of modern cosmetic medicine," another user commented.
"Her former self was fresh and pretty. She really destroyed that with the Kardashian lips and freezing her face. What a shame," a seperate user said on an X post.
In April, X users made fun of her appearance in the comments on a post by Travis Matthew that read "Lara Trump... Another MAGA transformation" showing a before and after photo of Lara.
"She looks like Kermit the Frog," a user commented.
"And people in all 81 states think she looked better before!," added another.
And it's not just her looks which has caused Lara to be mocked online.
RadarOnline.com revealed last year she's also been trolled for her singing after she released a song titled Anything is Possible.
The track, released on Spotify and Apple Music, contains several profound lines focusing on faith and the belief that "anything is possible."
While Lara's song was commended by her conservative fans, the single was also severely panned by several others who listened upon its release.
"Why is Lara Trump making songs like she is in an abusive relationship?," a user questioned on X.
"Somebody please make her stop,” wrote another not-so-impressed user.
"Oh Dear Gawd," responded another, "Lara Trump Is Inflicting Another New Song On Us!"
"Can Democrats and Republicans put our differences aside and unite to stop Lara Trump from butchering any more of our favorite songs?," one more person wrote shortly after the song’s release. "This could bring us together in ways we never thought possible!"