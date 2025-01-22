Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Ivanka Trump

Lara Trump Plastic Surgery Rumors Explode as Fans Spot 'Strange' Detail About Her Face After Father-in-Law Donald’s Controversial Inauguration

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Lara Trump is being trolled over her appearance.

Jan. 22 2025, Published 10:29 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Lara Trump has sparked fresh plastic surgery rumors after sporting a "puffy face" at Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the new president’s daughter-in-law, 42, who is married to his son Eric, 41, has been blasted online for her appearance, as some fans claim she now looks "unrecognizable".

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image

Lara was seen arriving to the ceremony alongside husband Eric as fans noted she looks 'unrecognizable' compared to images of her younger self.

Article continues below advertisement

And Lara wasn't the only member of the Trump inner circle to be accused of "bad plastic surgery" as her sister-in-law Ivanka, 43, was also targeted.

Social media viewers took to X to share their views.

One wrote over a picture of Lara and Ivanka's inauguration day activities: "Which of them has had the most plastic surgery? Both are totally unrecognizable from their former selves".

Another commented: "Whoever did Lara Trump’s makeup for the inauguration ball should be fired. Normally she's a knockout but this was a miss."

A third user said: "Most (women) look worse after plastic surgery. Just look at literally all the Trump women" – while a fourth added: "Love Lara Trump did she have some bad plastic surgery. She doesn't look the same, her face looks strange. I'm not being mean."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Lara, pictured here in 2019 with Eric, has been blasted by trolls for having 'bad plastic surgery' in recent years.

Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time Lara's rumored plastic surgery has been debated on social media.

In November, users took to X to point out how different Lara looked in a throwback photo of her and Eric compared to a recent photo of the two.

One user wrote: "Crazy how different Lara Trump looks now. You wouldn't even think it was the same person."

"Jeepers, she got a lot of work done. Her appearance was created in a lab. She's the product of modern cosmetic medicine," another user commented.

"Her former self was fresh and pretty. She really destroyed that with the Kardashian lips and freezing her face. What a shame," a seperate user said on an X post.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka was also trolled for her appearance at the inauguration and accused of having botched surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

In April, X users made fun of her appearance in the comments on a post by Travis Matthew that read "Lara Trump... Another MAGA transformation" showing a before and after photo of Lara.

"She looks like Kermit the Frog," a user commented.

"And people in all 81 states think she looked better before!," added another.

And it's not just her looks which has caused Lara to be mocked online.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Lara has been previously abused online for her singing after she released a single last year called Anything is Possible.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
ozzy osbourne russian tsar nicholas ii

Ozzy Osbourne's Sad Last Days: How Parkinson's-Stricken Rock Survivor, 76, Gets Lost in His New U.K. Home — And Keeps Every Fire Blasting to Stay Warm

Composite photo of David Lynch

David Lynch's Sad Final Days Revealed: How 'Twin Peaks' Creator Was Wracked With Pain over State of World Before Death Aged 78

Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com revealed last year she's also been trolled for her singing after she released a song titled Anything is Possible.

The track, released on Spotify and Apple Music, contains several profound lines focusing on faith and the belief that "anything is possible."

While Lara's song was commended by her conservative fans, the single was also severely panned by several others who listened upon its release.

"Why is Lara Trump making songs like she is in an abusive relationship?," a user questioned on X.

"Somebody please make her stop,” wrote another not-so-impressed user.

"Oh Dear Gawd," responded another, "Lara Trump Is Inflicting Another New Song On Us!"

"Can Democrats and Republicans put our differences aside and unite to stop Lara Trump from butchering any more of our favorite songs?," one more person wrote shortly after the song’s release. "This could bring us together in ways we never thought possible!"

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.