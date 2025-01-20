Inside the Massive Ring of Steel Thrown Around Trump and World Leaders For Inauguration as Fears of Terror Attack and Assassination Soar
Donald Trump will be surrounded by a ring of steel featuring thousands of cops, soldiers and FBI agents for his inauguration, as officials fear both terror attacks and lone-wolf style assassination attempts.
RadarOnline.com can also reveal two FBI command centres, a cloud of drones and 30 miles of "unclimbable" fencing will bolster the fortress security operation in Washington today, when Trump will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in front of world leaders.
The business mogul, 78, announced on Friday the inauguration would be moved inside due to dangerously cold temperatures sweeping Washington.
He will take the oath and lead the parade inside the Capitol Rotunda building — as Ronald Reagan did in 1985 — and spectators will be able to watch the events streamed live into the Capital One Arena.
Nearly 8,000 soldiers have been carted into Washington to support the 25,000-strong police force circling the President-elect, along with National Guard members from every state.
Local and federal officials revealed they are "prepared" for the worst — despite receiving no specific threats against Trump.
An enormous circle of garbage trucks, concrete blocks and two-metre-high black fencing will create a blockade around the area — the longest ever erected in Washington.
A large chunk of the city two miles either side of the White House will be on lockdown and closed to all traffic.
Attendees will be funnelled through militant checkpoints and subjected to airport-style searches.
The strict list of banned items includes laptops, selfie sticks, banners and even water bottles.
A temporary flight restriction is in place for the skies over Washington, clearing the way for a swarm of surveillance drones that will give officials hawk-eye vision.
The FBI chillingly warned cops across the country of the risk of copycat assassination attempts.
Matt McCool, Secret Service Special Agent in Charge, admitted: "We are in a higher-threat environment."
U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said: "That threat of the lone actor remains the biggest justification for us being at this heightened state of alert throughout the next week."
Officials are preparing to defend against a lone-wolf style attack after multiple assassination attempts on Trump last year.
In July 2024, Thomas Crooks shot Trump in the ear after hiding on a roof overlooking the business mogul's outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
This appeared to spark a flurry of future assassination attempts, with the last known plot uncovered in November last year.
A pair of New Year's Day attacks on ordinary Americans have also heightened fears of a potential attack on the inauguration.
In one, 14 people were tragically killed and dozens injured when a U.S. Army veteran rammed a truck into a crowd of New Year's Eve revelers in New Orleans.
That same day, an active-duty U.S. Army soldier detonated a Tesla Cybertruck outside a Trump-branded hotel in Las Vegas, killing himself.
Meanwhile two security scares occurred in the Capitol last week — putting officials on ultra-high alert.
One man was arrested trying to smuggle a machete and three knives into the federal building last week, while another was caught sparking a fire nearby.