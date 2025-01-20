Inside the Massive Ring of Steel Thrown Around Trump and World Leaders For Inauguration as Fears of Terror Attack and Assassination Soar

The business mogul, 78, announced on Friday the inauguration would be moved inside due to dangerously cold temperatures sweeping Washington.

He will take the oath and lead the parade inside the Capitol Rotunda building — as Ronald Reagan did in 1985 — and spectators will be able to watch the events streamed live into the Capital One Arena.

Nearly 8,000 soldiers have been carted into Washington to support the 25,000-strong police force circling the President-elect, along with National Guard members from every state.

Local and federal officials revealed they are "prepared" for the worst — despite receiving no specific threats against Trump.