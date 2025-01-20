EXCLUSIVE: Jilted Jennifer Lopez, 55, Desperate to Get Together With Channing Tatum, 44, After Ben Affleck Divorce As She's Convinced They are 'Kindred Spirits'

Newly divorced Jennifer Lopez has called on her friends to provide her with a concise list of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood as she continues to heal her broken heart.

And former stripper Channing Tatum has come top of the pile, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The ink is now dry on her divorce from Ben Affleck and she's ready to date again after calling on the universe and her pals to send her a fella.

Our showbiz insider revealed: "For those who know both Jen and Channing, this relationship seems quite natural.