Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Jennifer Lopez
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jilted Jennifer Lopez, 55, Desperate to Get Together With Channing Tatum, 44, After Ben Affleck Divorce As She's Convinced They are 'Kindred Spirits'

jennifer lopez desperate to get together with channing tatum
Source: MEGA

Heartbroken Jennifer Lopez has called on her friends to provide her with a new guy.

Jan. 20 2025, Published 11:10 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Newly divorced Jennifer Lopez has called on her friends to provide her with a concise list of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood as she continues to heal her broken heart.

And former stripper Channing Tatum has come top of the pile, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The ink is now dry on her divorce from Ben Affleck and she's ready to date again after calling on the universe and her pals to send her a fella.

Our showbiz insider revealed: "For those who know both Jen and Channing, this relationship seems quite natural.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez desperate to get together with channing tatum
Source: MEGA

Channing Tatum is said to be topping J.Lo's post-divorce bachelor list.

Article continues below advertisement

"Not only would they look amazing together, but when you delve into their values, there's a genuine connection. Both are incredibly ambitious.

"Channing is very intelligent and creative but that's often overlooked. Jen understands what it feels like to be underestimated.

"She's achieved so much, yet often doesn’t receive the recognition she deserves in many Hollywood circles.

"They share a background of overcoming humble beginnings, having fought hard for everything they have, which gives them a perspective that those privileged types in Hollywood just can't grasp. Jen naturally gravitates toward those who are self-made; it's a better match for her and Channing is way out in front for Jen. She believes they could be soulmates as they have so much in common.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez desperate to get together with channing tatum
Source: MEGA

Hollywood sources say J.Lo and Tatum share more than just killer dance moves – they might also share soulmates status.

Article continues below advertisement

Lopez, 55, has never lost her label as one of showbiz’s big romantics.

And 44-year-old Tatum ticks all her boxes, pals have insisted.

Lopez famously grew up in the Bronx and got her early start as a backing dancer in Manhattan.

And Tatum was raised in Alabama and quit his job as a roofer to be a stripper, before getting his first on-screen role as Ricky Martin’s backing dancer in the music video for She Bangs.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez desperate to get together with channing tatum
Source: MEGA

Bronx-born Lopez and Alabama-raised Tatum – both self-made stars—could be Hollywood’s next power couple.

Article continues below advertisement

He then went on to play an on-screen stripper, based on his own life story, in his smash-hit film Magic Mike and its subsequent sequels.

Th pair have both won plaudits for their roles as strippers in critically lauded films. Lopez the actress won a string of awards for her role as Ramona in the 2019 comedy-drama Hustler.

And Lopez lovers a dancer.

Her second husband, Cris Judd and she also dated her former backing dancer Caspar Smart for five years following the breakdown of her third marriage to Marc Anthony in 2011.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez desperate to get together with channing tatum
Source: MEGA

As J.Lo moves on from her split with Ben Affleck, friends think Tatum could be the fresh start she needs.

Article continues below advertisement

Tatum famously starred with his now ex-wife Jenna Dewan on the set of their dance film Step Up in 2006.

Our source added: "There’s a significant bond between them rooted in their shared faith. Both believe in a greater force and seek the universe's guidance.

"Channing is a devoted father, and his 11-year-old daughter, Everly, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna, is his world.

"Similarly, Jen values her role as a mom to her twin teens, Max and Emme, from her marriage with Marc.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
prince harry secretly gripped with panic over meghan markle return to spotlight

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Secretly Gripped With Panic' Over Meghan Markle's Return to Spotlight 'As It May Kill His Royal Family Comeback Chances Forever'

tom selleck dying days

Bloated Ex-'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck's Dying Days: Tubby Telly Star Mourning His Obesity and Joblessness as He Heads For 'Grim' 80th Birthday

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez desperate to get together with channing tatum
Source: MEGA

Tatum's shared parenting values and charm have caught J.Lo's eye post-Affleck.

"For Jen, being with someone who understands the significance of parenting is crucial. Plus, Channing fits her physical preferences perfectly; while he is 11 years younger, that’s not an extreme age difference he’s certainly caught her attention among the single men in Hollywood."

And while Lopez recovers from her split with Affleck, Tatum is no stranger to heartbreak.

After splitting from Dewan in 2018, he dated singer Jessie J until 2020.

He was most recently engaged to actress and director Zoe Kravitz, but the pair announced they’d split for good after three years together last October.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.