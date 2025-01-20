EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Secretly Gripped With Panic' Over Meghan Markle's Return to Spotlight 'As It May Kill His Royal Family Comeback Chances Forever'

Conflicted Prince Harry is "panicking" that Meghan Markle's new lifestyle show will kill off his chances of a family reconciliation.

The turncoat is desperate to build bridges with cancer-stricken dad King Charles and heir to the throne brother Prince William, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But he wants Markle at his side and if the Netflix show is a global smash, she'll have no time to help him heal hearts at Buckingham Palace, revealed sources.