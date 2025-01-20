Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Secretly Gripped With Panic' Over Meghan Markle's Return to Spotlight 'As It May Kill His Royal Family Comeback Chances Forever'

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is 'panicking' over Meghan Markle's new career plans.

Jan. 20 2025, Published 10:01 a.m. ET

Conflicted Prince Harry is "panicking" that Meghan Markle's new lifestyle show will kill off his chances of a family reconciliation.

The turncoat is desperate to build bridges with cancer-stricken dad King Charles and heir to the throne brother Prince William, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But he wants Markle at his side and if the Netflix show is a global smash, she'll have no time to help him heal hearts at Buckingham Palace, revealed sources.

Source: MEGA

King Charles' ailing health has added an urgency to Harry's push for a family reconciliation amid Markle's new Netflix show.

She began 2025 by launching a new Instagram account, which to date has already accumulated 1.4 million followers.

Her solo Netflix project is a lifestyle series called With Love, Meghan, and we are told the Duchess,43, has grand visions for the year ahead.

A source told us: "Meghan is stepping into the new year with a fresh sense of energy. With her show set to air soon, feedback from those who've previewed it suggests she might have a blockbuster on her hands.

Source: MEGA

Markle's potential blockbuster show has Prince Harry worried it might overshadow his plans to mend royal bonds.

"While the future will reveal its success, a strong reception could raise eyebrows among the royals, confirming her strong connection with the public and the Royal Family will have little interest in seeing her as she will seem a stronger brand.

"Also, she'll have very little time to spare to make trips over the Atlantic with Harry to help him heal the rift with his family. He's really panicking that her show could spell the end of his chances of getting back in the fold.

"The series may open up new avenues for her, putting her in the spotlight and increasing interest in a potential tell-all memoir. It's well known that she's been approached repeatedly for one, with lucrative offers on the table.

Source: MEGA

Royal watchers have said Markle's lifestyle series could complicate Harry's hopes of building bridges.

"In addition, there's chatter about her possibly launching her own lifestyle magazine. As she approaches 2025, she's determined to make it her most successful year yet, aiming to silence her critics and truly excel."

Harry, 40, who has been estranged from his family since 2020 when he and Markle quit royal life and subsequently delivered hurtful claims about his family, has told pals he is determined for a reconciliation with the royals, while his wife is less keen.

A source previously said: "As vocal as Harry's been about wanting to reconcile, a lot of people do feel he's still under Meghan's influence and he's been agonizing over the fact her stance could make it difficult for him to truly reach out."

Source: MEGA

With Markle's career surging, Harry fears time is running out to heal the rift with Prince William and King Charles.

The insider said that while Harry is undoubtedly proud of Markle, with whom he shares Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, he has his concerns about how her comeback could impact his chances of mending bridges with his family.

"Harry is incredibly supportive towards Meghan and always tells her how proud he is about the cooking show and all the other plans that are finally coming to fruition," the source added. "The only downside for him is that he does worry about how his family is going to react. The Netflix show and business endeavors are one thing, but if Meghan elects to hit out at her critics back in the UK, for example, it would undoubtedly trigger a fresh firestorm of controversy."

