How Ivanka Trump's Custom Oscar de la Renta Gown has Sparked Frenzied Liberal Meltdown — And Calls for Designer to be 'Cancelled'

Ivanka Trump stunned in a silver Oscar de la Renta dress – but that didn't stop liberals demanding the fashion house is cancelled for their association with Donald Trump.

Jan. 20 2025, Published 9:01 a.m. ET

Ivanka Trump has sparked furious demands from liberals for the "cancellation" of Oscar de la Renta for designing the dress worn by the president-elect's daughter at a pre-inauguration party.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the fashion house is also facing calls to be boycotted after Second Lady Usha Vance was also pictured in a Oscar de la Renta dress worn for an event at the weekend.

Ivanka wore the off-shoulder crystal and pearl floral-embroidered empire waist gown to a candlelight dinner at the National Building Museum.

Ivanka, 43, wore her dress, described as a custom off-shoulder crystal and pearl floral-embroidered empire waist gown with a silver stole, to a candlelight dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington D.C., where she was seen rubbing shoulders with Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

At one point, cameras caught the president-elect's daughter hugging Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez.

Usha, wife of Vice President-elect JD Vance, was seen at the same Sunday event, but wore her custom Oscar de la Renta dress to Saturday's Vice President's dinner – triggering another backlash.

Ivanka, posing here with husband Jared Kushner, was seen rubbing shoulders with Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos at the bash.

A picture of Usha, 39, wearing the noir velvet gown with asymmetric floral accents and a sweetheart neckline was the lightning rod that got one person on X to call for a boycott of Oscar de la Renta.

One critic spat online: "Bye Oscar de la Renta. I know you won't be cancelled but you are to me, for having no f------ morals."

A self-described Swiftie wrote she hoped Taylor Swift, who endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in September, will stop wearing Oscar de la Renta.

Oscar de la Renta, which shares the same name as the late Dominican fashion designer who founded the company, has a long history of dressing First Ladies.

Usha Vance, the wife of Vice President-elect JD Vance, also wore an Oscar de la Renta dress at a pre-inauguration party last weekend.

De la Renta, who died in 2014, first became popular when he dressed Jackie Kennedy.

He also made outfits for Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush and Nancy Reagan.

Nonetheless, people flooded the fashion house's Instagram page to bash them for designing evening wear for the ladies closest to Trump and Vance.

Some of the most popular comments on the post showing off Ivanka's dress slammed Oscar de la Renta for supporting "fascism".

"Fascism – but make it Fashion," read one of the most popular comments underneath the post.

Usha Vance wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress sparked more calls from liberals to boycott the fashion house.

"Just like it happened during the rise of Nazis, the big brands once again support the evil in the name of higher profits," another wrote.

A third sneered: "Boot licking is never in season."

Yet another critic said: "Always have loved. Sad to be done with (Oscar de la Renta.) I don't support brands that support fascists."

At Sunday's soiree, Donald Trump took the time to make an address from a podium where he revealed how Republican senators had been very understanding about his choices for his Cabinet positions.

He also slammed the Biden administration, summing up his single term in office as a failure.

And Trump said he would be signing close "close to 100" executive orders on Monday.

"We will not waste a single moment in delivering on our promises to the people," he declared.

