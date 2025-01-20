Vicious New Nickname Given to Meghan Markle by Her Neighbors Revealed — After She and Prince Harry Were Branded 'Disaster Tourists' Amid L.A. Wildfires
Meghan Markle's neighbors have branded the former Suits actress "the starlet", after complaining her arrival in Montecito has filled the area with negative energy.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Markle, 43, and her husband Prince Harry, 40, have also been described as "local villains" by some local residents, who claim the couple have changed the once-quiet town and given it a completely different vibe.
The unflattering monikers come after they were branded "disaster tourists" amid being pictured meeting those affected by the L.A wildfires at a food bank.
Harry and Meghan bought their mansion in Montecito in Santa Barbara County back in 2020, after announcing they would step down from official royal duties.
They purchased the mansion for $14.65million and the property's value has increased to a reported $29m since.
While locals loved the area for its neighborliness, some have claimed it's no longer the same.
Among the most common complaints are the increase in housing prices and people visiting from out of town, driving too fast and taking up all the street parking located near local trails, such as the one Meghan was photographed hiking on while Harry travelled to the U.K. for his father's Coronation in May 2023.
According to a Montecito local, since the pair moved to the area, residents can no longer just walk into restaurants for dinner such as Lucky's as the area has become more popular.
The resident admitted while he and his friends have not met the couple, they were spotted in Ellen DeGeneres' and Portia de Rossi's vow renewal — and Harry was photographed playing polo at a field nearby.
The unnamed local said Meghan's brand, American Riviera Orchard, which is also located in Montecito, as well as other projects by the couple, show "a kind of hucksterism" and prove that the former actress is "just finding every way she can to monetize something."
By doing so, the Sussexes are bringing more attention to the area, despite previously saying they wanted to be a more quiet life, away from the scrutiny of the press
The resident said: "I still think they're the most entitled, disingenuous people on the planet.
"They moved away from England to get away from the scrutiny of the press, and all they do is try and get in the press in the United States."
Meanwhile, another source says Meghan seems to be "reparenting" Harry.
The insider, who worked closely with the couple, noted they are deeply in love and "so hot with each other" – but they show different attitudes when they are alone and when they are in public.
The source said: "You know how you meet those couples where you're like, the way they're looking at each other, I should probably not be here right now?"
According to the insider, Harry is "very personable" and "very at ease with people" when he is alone as, just like his mother, Princess Diana, he "has this way of, like, making people feel very comfortable."
However, the source added when the prince is in public with his wife, "there is a circus" as he is "so protective of her because people are so nasty to her."
They said: "It's a whole different experience."