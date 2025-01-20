Vicious New Nickname Given to Meghan Markle by Her Neighbors Revealed — After She and Prince Harry Were Branded 'Disaster Tourists' Amid L.A. Wildfires

Meghan Markle's neighbors have branded the former Suits actress "the starlet", after complaining her arrival in Montecito has filled the area with negative energy.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Markle, 43, and her husband Prince Harry, 40, have also been described as "local villains" by some local residents, who claim the couple have changed the once-quiet town and given it a completely different vibe.

The unflattering monikers come after they were branded "disaster tourists" amid being pictured meeting those affected by the L.A wildfires at a food bank.