Angelina Jolie 'Heartlessly Shunning' Her Motormouth Dad Jon Voight – Despite Aging Acting Icon, 86, Approaching Death's Door

Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie is said to have frozen out her famous dad.

Jan. 22 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Screen witch Angelina Jolie's family feud with her aging actor dad, Jon Voight, heartbreakingly continues even as he nears his final curtain, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jolie, 49, is said to have "minimal to zero" contact with the 86-year-old politically conservative star despite his advancing age.

"Jon is continuing to work and had two big movies last year in Reagan and Megalopolis," an insider said. "And they weren't just cameos. He was central to those stories and had tons of shooting days on both.

"But nobody can deny that he's incredibly frail these days. Angie needs to recognize that he's not going to be around forever, and he wants their relationship back on solid ground before he's gone."

Source: MEGA

The 'Maleficent' star's fractured bond with Voight spans decades of unresolved tension.

The Maleficent beauty and her dad have had a complicated relationship spanning decades.

The friction began around the time Jon split from Angelina's late mom, Marcheline Bertrand, in 1976 over his infidelity.

The divorce was eventually finalized in 1980.

"When my father had an affair, it changed (my mom's) life," Jolie wrote in a New York Times editorial. "It set her dream of family life ablaze. But she still loved being a mother."

Source: MEGA

Voight's past remarks about Jolie's mental health once fueled a very public estrangement between the pair.

A source added: "During Angie's formative years, Jon was out partying. He wasn't looking out for her or her brother (James Haven.)"

Their problems made glaring headlines in 2002 when Jon told an interviewer that Angelina "had serious mental problems." She legally dropped "Voight" from her name in response.

They managed to reach a truce years later, reconnecting through her kids.

"We're finding a new relationship," the mom of six declared in 2017, a year after she filed for divorce from husband number three Brad Pitt.

Source: MEGA

Oscar-winning Voight has praised his daughter's parenting despite their ongoing clashes over politics.

Just last June, Voight gushed about Jolie's parenting, saying: "I'm really proud of Angie because she really tries to encourage each of the kids to be what they want to be."

Only a month later, Voight blasted the former UN Goodwill Ambassador for her "ignorant" views of the Hamas-Israel war.

Jolie is said to find her dad's politics "hard to stomach."

"They have serious personal and political differences, but friends feel they can be overcome, or at least set aside," insisted the insider.

Source: MEGA

Family insiders hope Jolie and Voight can move past their differences before it's too late.

They added: "The problem, as always, is Angelina and her stubbornness. This is a woman who refuses to lose an argument or back down from an issue that's important to her.

"Still, the hope is that Jon and Angie can put aside their significant geopolitical disagreements and focus on what's really important – family."

