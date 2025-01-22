Angelina Jolie 'Heartlessly Shunning' Her Motormouth Dad Jon Voight – Despite Aging Acting Icon, 86, Approaching Death's Door

Screen witch Angelina Jolie's family feud with her aging actor dad, Jon Voight, heartbreakingly continues even as he nears his final curtain, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jolie, 49, is said to have "minimal to zero" contact with the 86-year-old politically conservative star despite his advancing age.

"Jon is continuing to work and had two big movies last year in Reagan and Megalopolis," an insider said. "And they weren't just cameos. He was central to those stories and had tons of shooting days on both.

"But nobody can deny that he's incredibly frail these days. Angie needs to recognize that he's not going to be around forever, and he wants their relationship back on solid ground before he's gone."