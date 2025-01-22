Your tip
Curvy Kim Kardashian 'So Proud' of Her Hourglass Body She's 'Addicted to Roaming Her Mansion Totally Naked' – 'Creeping Out Pals and Family'

kim kardashian so proud of her hourglas body
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian is said to have taken body positivity to another level.

Jan. 22 2025, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

Kim Kardashian is so proud of her still sexy body, RadarOnline.com can reveal she's constantly running around her house – mostly or even completely naked... creeping out the help and prompting pals to tell her to grow up.

The 44-year-old mom-of-four, who rocketed to fame in a raunchy sex video, has never been particularly shy about her bubble-butted body.

And she's apparently still very happy to display her wares.

kim kardashian so proud of her hourglas body
Source: MEGA

Kardashian's ex Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori is also renowned for flashing the flesh.

"Kim is really loving her body right now," said an insider. "She's put so much effort into it and feels damn proud that she's in the best shape of her life.

"She's always been comfortable nude and says it's empowering to walk around wearing very little – or being totally naked. The poor staff will go into the living room or kitchen and find her sitting there in just a thong, or less."

kim kardashian so proud of her hourglas body
Source: MEGA

Friends are said to be urging Kardashian to 'act her age' at home.

Ironically, the insider continued, Kim is quick to slam ex-hubby Kanye West's bombshell wife, Bianca Censori, 30, for similar flesh-flashing.

"Kim complains about Bianca always being naked, and now she's going down the same path," the source added. "She's clearly trying to validate herself in some way, but it's incredibly awkward for everyone else."

kim kardashian so proud of her hourglas body
Source: KIMKARDASHIANMIDIA/INSTAGRAM

Kardashian's kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm are feared to find her exhibitionism an embarrassment.

That would include her kids, North. 11, Suint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.

"Imagine how embarrassing it would be for her kids to have friends over and see Kim walking around in the buff," said the insider. "Her pals are telling her she needs to start acting her age."

