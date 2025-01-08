Kim Kardashian 'Undergoing Body-Contouring Work and Laser Treatments' — as Reality Star Jumps Back Into Dating Pool Looking for Love

And that's why she headed straight to the surgeon's office so she will look her best in real-life situations when she can't rely on photo filters, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kim Kardashian has jumped headfirst back into the and may dating pool even has her hooks into a new mystery man.

Kardashian's quest for perfection is said to be intensifying as she hunts for a new man.

Being back on the market has ratcheted up her perfectionism to a fever pitch, said an insider.

"She constantly worries about living up to her image – it's one thing to look perfect in pictures with all the filters, and a whole other thing close-up.

"She's dating guys who can have their pick of the most beautiful women in the world, so the bar is very high. Even a glimpse of cellulite could put them off, so she's plan- ning to get head-to-toe laser treatments to tighten her skin", revealed an insider, who said the hypercritical reality star examines her face and body with a magnifying mirror regularly.