Kim Kardashian 'Undergoing Body-Contouring Work and Laser Treatments' — as Reality Star Jumps Back Into Dating Pool Looking for Love
Kim Kardashian has jumped headfirst back into the and may dating pool even has her hooks into a new mystery man.
And that's why she headed straight to the surgeon's office so she will look her best in real-life situations when she can't rely on photo filters, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Being back on the market has ratcheted up her perfectionism to a fever pitch, said an insider.
"She constantly worries about living up to her image – it's one thing to look perfect in pictures with all the filters, and a whole other thing close-up.
"She's dating guys who can have their pick of the most beautiful women in the world, so the bar is very high. Even a glimpse of cellulite could put them off, so she's plan- ning to get head-to-toe laser treatments to tighten her skin", revealed an insider, who said the hypercritical reality star examines her face and body with a magnifying mirror regularly.
Despite telltale signs of surgery, Kardashian, 44, has only ever copped to getting "a little bit of Botox” and a post-pregnancy belly-button surgery.
But according to an insider, she's now planning to "tighten" her waistline with body-contouring treatments.
"She's been eating more than usual and is now panicked that it will show, so she's turning to her plastic surgeon to fix her.
EmSculpt, which is noninvasive and helps trim fat and tighten muscle using electromagnetic energy, will be the first choice", said a source. "Her hope is that lasers, Botox and fillers can do the trick.
"There's so much they can do these days with noninvasive stuff, but she's not opposed to going under the knife if her doctor thinks she needs it.
"She knows people will drag her for getting more surgery, but she doesn't care. She got the money, and it's her body.”