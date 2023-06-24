'RHOA' Star Shereé Whitfield Accused of Going Under the Knife for Nose Job

Whitfield's been on a roll, giving fans a taste of her She by Shereé brand and going public with dating Love & Marriage Huntsville star Martell Holt in addition to keeping up her role as one of Atlanta's reality peach holders.

"I think it's going great with Martell," she told Essence. "We enjoy our time when we’re together. He makes me laugh so much and that’s one of the things I really like about him. And I’m just kind of taking everything slow and enjoying life."

"Did I think at this age I would be out here dating?" she continued. "No, absolutely not. But things happen. I'm never closed off to finding the one or love. And so I'm just on my journey trying to be intentional and just making sure I got the right person."