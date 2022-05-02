'RHOA' Star Shereé Whitfield Visits Top Cosmetic Doctor Months Before Reality TV Comeback

While she was at it, Shereé also shut down naysayers and teased a big project in the works.

"Guys, getting a little tweak here and there is OK if that's how [you] feel, but also remember [you] have to take care of [your] skin first and foremost ... Which I pride myself on doing!" the SHE by Shereé creator wrote next to a video detailing the procedure. "Watch out for my new skin care line ... SHE is coming soon and go check out Dr. Simon … his work speaks!"

The television personality returned to the small screen for season 14 on Sunday, having last appeared on the show in season 10.