'RHOA' Star Shereé Whitfield Visits Top Cosmetic Doctor Months Before Reality TV Comeback
Ready for her close-up! Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield paid a visit to one of Hollywood's favorite cosmetic doctors months before her reality TV
comeback "take over."
Dr. Simon Ourian helped transform the Bravo alum ahead of her highly anticipated season 14 RHOA return. Shereé enhanced her jawline, chin, and cheeks by undergoing a non-surgical facial contouring procedure. She posted about it last September.
Dr. Ourian used Neustem to achieve her new look captured flawlessly in a before-and-after photo shared again via Instagram in January. Costs usually range from $3,900 to $5,900 per area and the results are immediate.
"Ok y'all, I have gotten sooooo many messages regarding my experience at #Epione," she wrote after her visit to the skin care clinic, telling fans she was over the moon. "I am very happy with my results from @simonourianmd1. The experience was the best! I've watched his work for years and finally decided to try him. I'm so happy I did!"
While she was at it, Shereé also shut down naysayers and teased a big project in the works.
"Guys, getting a little tweak here and there is OK if that's how [you] feel, but also remember [you] have to take care of [your] skin first and foremost ... Which I pride myself on doing!" the SHE by Shereé creator wrote next to a video detailing the procedure. "Watch out for my new skin care line ... SHE is coming soon and go check out Dr. Simon … his work speaks!"
The television personality returned to the small screen for season 14 on Sunday, having last appeared on the show in season 10.
"Don’t call it a comeback, call it a take over! [Your] favorite girls will be back May 1st. I hope this chapter of my life inspires [you] to not give up on [your] dreams, love, [and] knowing [your] worth," Shereé tweeted, adding the hashtag "Respect the OG."
To no surprise, Shereé has already started ruffling feathers by dropping the bombshell that she believes Phaedra Parks should be on the show no matter what Parks' now-rival Kandi Burruss thinks.
Time will tell!
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8 PM ET on Bravo.