Your tip
Radar logoRadar logo
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS

'RHOA' Star Shereé Whitfield Visits Top Cosmetic Doctor Months Before Reality TV Comeback

rhoa star sheree whitfield visits cosmetic doctor before tv return
Source: INB/Mandatory Credit: Ivan Nikolov/WENN/Newscom/The Mega Agency
By:

May. 2 2022, Published 2:33 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Ready for her close-up! Real Housewives of Atlanta star Shereé Whitfield paid a visit to one of Hollywood's favorite cosmetic doctors months before her reality TV comeback "take over."

Dr. Simon Ourian helped transform the Bravo alum ahead of her highly anticipated season 14 RHOA return. Shereé enhanced her jawline, chin, and cheeks by undergoing a non-surgical facial contouring procedure. She posted about it last September.

Article continues below advertisement
rhoa star sheree whitfield visits cosmetic doctor before tv return
Source: HRC/WENN/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Dr. Ourian used Neustem to achieve her new look captured flawlessly in a before-and-after photo shared again via Instagram in January. Costs usually range from $3,900 to $5,900 per area and the results are immediate.

"Ok y'all, I have gotten sooooo many messages regarding my experience at #Epione," she wrote after her visit to the skin care clinic, telling fans she was over the moon. "I am very happy with my results from @simonourianmd1. The experience was the best! I've watched his work for years and finally decided to try him. I'm so happy I did!"

Article continues below advertisement
rhoa star sheree whitfield visits cosmetic doctor before tv return
Source: WENN/Newscom/The Mega Agency

While she was at it, Shereé also shut down naysayers and teased a big project in the works.

"Guys, getting a little tweak here and there is OK if that's how [you] feel, but also remember [you] have to take care of [your] skin first and foremost ... Which I pride myself on doing!" the SHE by Shereé creator wrote next to a video detailing the procedure. "Watch out for my new skin care line ... SHE is coming soon and go check out Dr. Simon … his work speaks!"

The television personality returned to the small screen for season 14 on Sunday, having last appeared on the show in season 10.

Article continues below advertisement
rhoa star sheree whitfield visits cosmetic doctor before tv return
Source: Ivan Nikolov/WENN/Newscom/The Mega Agency

"Don’t call it a comeback, call it a take over! [Your] favorite girls will be back May 1st. I hope this chapter of my life inspires [you] to not give up on [your] dreams, love, [and] knowing [your] worth," Shereé tweeted, adding the hashtag "Respect the OG."

To no surprise, Shereé has already started ruffling feathers by dropping the bombshell that she believes Phaedra Parks should be on the show no matter what Parks' now-rival Kandi Burruss thinks.

Time will tell!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8 PM ET on Bravo.

Advertisement
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. Radar and RadarOnline are registered trademarks. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.