'RHOA' Star Shereé Whitfield's BF Accused of 'Child Abuse' by Ex-Wife

Holt said his ex was preventing him from communicating with their children, citing an occasion in November 2021 when she allegedly "served him with a trespass notice" because he stopped by to say goodnight to their kids. Melody fired back and said that he showed up unannounced and without permission.

Meanwhile, he also cast doubt on her child abuse claims.

"The plaintiff has falsely accused the defendant of child abuse in a separate protection from abuse action," Holt's filing read, making note of the show they were both on, Love & Marriage: Huntsville. "Plaintiff's accusation comes as she learned this modification action was coming through the reality show both parties are contracted with and sought to pre-empt this filing."