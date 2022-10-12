Shereé Whitfield's Boyfriend Martell Holt's Ex-Lover Puts Him On Blast After He's Spotted Filming 'RHOA'

"Got back in town stressed I ain't answering. We about to start doing s--- in real time!" Curry began her series of messages.

"I let his first show play me so hard. By the time I caught on two years into the s--- they had made up so many lies about me. I looked crazy defending myself! NEVER AGAIN!" she captioned the screengrab, adding, "He has called 15 times claiming he looking for Knox and emailed as well. By the way, wasn't concerned about him this weekend!"

Curry alleged Holt later popped up to ask for their son. He also shares children with his ex-wife Melody Shari.

"I'm in the house trying to hide like I'm not home. I just didn't feel like his bulls---. This man really got out that lady bed and drove straight to my house from Atlanta," she alleged, seemingly referring to Whitfield.