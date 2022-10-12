Your tip
Shereé Whitfield's Boyfriend Martell Holt's Ex-Lover Puts Him On Blast After He's Spotted Filming 'RHOA'

Oct. 11 2022, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

Love & Marriage Huntsville star Martell Holt was put on blast by his son's mother Arionne Curry after he was spotted filming Real Housewives of Atlanta with new flame Shereé Whitfield, RadarOnline.com has discovered.

Curry vented her frustrations via Instagram Stories on Monday, showing several alleged "No Caller ID" attempts from her ex after Holt was seen attending a Great Gatsby-themed soirée with Whitfield in clips and photos that leaked online.

"Got back in town stressed I ain't answering. We about to start doing s--- in real time!" Curry began her series of messages.

"I let his first show play me so hard. By the time I caught on two years into the s--- they had made up so many lies about me. I looked crazy defending myself! NEVER AGAIN!" she captioned the screengrab, adding, "He has called 15 times claiming he looking for Knox and emailed as well. By the way, wasn't concerned about him this weekend!"

Curry alleged Holt later popped up to ask for their son. He also shares children with his ex-wife Melody Shari.

"I'm in the house trying to hide like I'm not home. I just didn't feel like his bulls---. This man really got out that lady bed and drove straight to my house from Atlanta," she alleged, seemingly referring to Whitfield.

"He so slick he hides [his] car and walks to the backyard. Whole time I'm thinking he gone. Next thing I know he banging on the back door talking about haha I see you trying to hide. I jumped looking stupid trying to peep around," Curry continued, claiming she got Knox ready to go before Holt allegedly said he would come back and get him.

"But I thought you wanted [your] son so bad ... Yeah right," she went on.

She later posted part of their email exchange amid the drama, showing that he later apologized. "Lol now he sorry," Curry wrote. "This has been my life for years now."

Curry followed up with a discount for her boutique shoppers with the code "Inspector Gadget," which she said was "on behalf of him trying to steal my peace today."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Holt for comment.

This development came after Curry previously took to social media about their back-and-forth drama back in August.

"Ladies never have a baby by a married man, let me be your example!!! Someone had to be it," Curry wrote at the time. "I own my s--- now what!"

