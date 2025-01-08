'Elvis' Star Austin Butler, 33, Splits From 23-Year-Old Model Kaia Gerber — As She Takes Solo Holiday in Mexico
Elvis star Austin Butler has split from his model girlfriend Kaia Gerber, according to insiders.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the pair called time on their relationship after three years together, confirming their break-up in the build up to the New Year.
Fans had expressed concern there was trouble in paradise after Gerber, 23, was seen vacationing in Mexico with her famous family — while Butler, 33, wasn't anywhere to be seen.
Sources claimed there aren't any hard feelings lingering between the two, and their split was amicable, as they both conceded the relationship had ran its course.
The breakup clarifies why Gerber opted not to bring a partner along to her trip to Los Cabos, even though her brother Presley brought along his girlfriend Isabella Jones.
The sibling duo were also joined by their parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, on the trip.
Butler and Gerber were first linked back in December of 2021.
At the time, Butler was spotted chatting with the model's parents at a fashion show she was walking in.
They were reportedly seeing plenty of each other over the holidays that year, and they cemented their relationship status when they enjoyed Valentine's Day together in February 2022.
Gerber and the Elvis star made their first high-profile appearance the following month when they made a splash at W magazine's pre-Oscars party.
However, it wasn't until May 2022 that they went red-carpet official when they arrived together at the Met Gala in New York City.
The following year, they posed up at the Vanity Fair Oscars' party.
Despite their obvious affections, the two mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye and largely avoided speaking about each other to the press.
In February of last year, Gerber explained some of her reticence about speaking about her relationship with Butler in a rare interview.
She said: "Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private, and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible."
One of their last public sightings was in New York City in October, when they were spotted heading to a Gracie Abrams concert at Radio City Music Hall.
They stayed out of the spotlight after that, and the two broke up sometime between then and the new year, though details about the date haven't yet been revealed.
In October, a source close to Butler and Gerber revealed her famous parents had sat him down around that time to determine how serious he was about the relationship and inquire about why he didn't appear to be moving toward proposing to their daughter.
Prior to dating Butler, the model had been in a relationship of just over a year with Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, and she had a brief fling with Pete Davidson prior to that from late 2019 to January 2020.
Butler had been in a longterm relationship with Vanessa Hudgens from 2011 to 2020, and after he was reportedly with his Elvis costar Olivia DeJonge for several months in 2020, before he was seen sharing a kiss with Lily-Rose Depp in August of 2021.