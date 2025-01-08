'Elvis' Star Austin Butler, 33, Splits From 23-Year-Old Model Kaia Gerber — As She Takes Solo Holiday in Mexico

Fans had expressed concern there was trouble in paradise after Gerber, 23, was seen vacationing in Mexico with her famous family — while Butler, 33, wasn't anywhere to be seen.

Sources claimed there aren't any hard feelings lingering between the two, and their split was amicable, as they both conceded the relationship had ran its course.

The breakup clarifies why Gerber opted not to bring a partner along to her trip to Los Cabos, even though her brother Presley brought along his girlfriend Isabella Jones.

The sibling duo were also joined by their parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, on the trip.

Butler and Gerber were first linked back in December of 2021.