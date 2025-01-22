Your tip
Ozzy Osbourne's Sad Last Days: How Parkinson's-Stricken Rock Survivor, 76, Gets Lost in His New U.K. Home — And Keeps Every Fire Blasting to Stay Warm

ozzy osbourne russian tsar nicholas ii
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne is battling a string of health issues.

Jan. 22 2025, Published 7:48 a.m. ET

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed wife Sharon has made so many changes to their new U.K. home he gets lost inside.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran rocker, 76, needs constant assistance as he continues his devastating battle with Parkinson's disease.

ozzy osbourne
Source: MEGA

After living in Los Angeles for two decades, Osbourne admits he doesn't enjoy the cold weather when he's back in Britain.

And the rocker's music manager wife, 72, has ensured he will be well catered for by adding an extra wing onto the home, renovating the bedrooms, installing a lift, plus adding a new fishing lake ahead of their return from the U.S.

Ozzy said: "I spent a lot of money.

"I've got a lake and I've got an extension as big as the house which we put on the side.

"I will get f------ lost by the sound of it. No matter where we live, we'll be setting up in the kitchen."

When asked what his plans will be in the U.K., he added: "Freezing my b---- off. I'll have every f------ fire in the house going."

sharon osbourne shares troubling update ozzy osbournes health
Source: MEGA

The 75-year-old heavy metal icon, here with wife Sharon, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003 but didn't announce it publicly until 2023.

Ozzy and Sharon have been debating for several years whether to move back to Britain.

But the move was sweetened by a deal struck with the BBC to film a 10-part series about their life change.

It comes after Ozzy was spotted in a wheelchair and walking with a cane.

The rock legend was seen out and about in Los Angeles with his wife Sharon in September last year.

Pictures showed the Black Sabbath frontman wearing all black with comfortable grey trainers while walking with a stick.

skeletal sharon osbourne on drips and protein shakes
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne has experienced her own health concerns – courtesy of her use of weight loss drug Ozempic.

RadarOnline.com revealed in November Sharon was also experiencing health concerns, sparked by her use of weight loss drug Ozempic which has seen her lose a shocking 42lbs.

Even though she was initially thrilled with the results when she first started taking the drug in December 2022, friends have revealed the star now fears she has gone too far, despite confirming she had been off the drug "a while now".

Although she has tried to consume high-calorie foods, Sharon has not regained any of the weight she lost from taking the drug and has been left "frustrated" at the results.

sharon osbourne
Source: MEGA

Sharon looks dramatically different after losing 42 pounds but some friends believe the former music manager has gone too far.

One worried friend told us: "The weight loss drugs have wrecked her metabolism and there's no going back for her.

"She simply can't put the weight back on that she needs to regain a healthy look. It just shows the dangers of these 'quick fix' cures.

"They are not good for the body. Her weight is on an irreversible downward spiral."

In 2023, Sharon admitted she needed to "put weight back on" after the Ozempic loss.

Recalling the moment she told herself she needed to stop losing weight after taking the drug, Sharon said: "I started using it in November last year. I was 142lbs when I started using it. For the first two or three weeks I felt very nauseous.

"The nausea went away, but once you're on it you don't feel hungry and you don't eat. It's not talked about but you can get a blockage in your bowel.

"I haven’t been on it for three or four months. My weight has stabilized. I went down to about 97lbs and it was like, 'Oh no.' I needed to put some weight back on, which I have."

