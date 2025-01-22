Ozzy Osbourne's Sad Last Days: How Parkinson's-Stricken Rock Survivor, 76, Gets Lost in His New U.K. Home — And Keeps Every Fire Blasting to Stay Warm

And the rocker's music manager wife, 72, has ensured he will be well catered for by adding an extra wing onto the home, renovating the bedrooms, installing a lift, plus adding a new fishing lake ahead of their return from the U.S.

Ozzy said: "I spent a lot of money.

"I've got a lake and I've got an extension as big as the house which we put on the side.

"I will get f------ lost by the sound of it. No matter where we live, we'll be setting up in the kitchen."

When asked what his plans will be in the U.K., he added: "Freezing my b---- off. I'll have every f------ fire in the house going."