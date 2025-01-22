Original 'Office' Stars John Krasinski and Steve Carell 'Fuming' They're Not Being Consulted on NBC's High-Stakes Reboot of Comedy Smash

NBC's high-stakes reboot of The Office is infuriating its former key cast members, RadarOnline.com can reveal

Original cast members of the smash hit comedy, led by Steve Carell, John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer, are steaming over their lack of involvement in the project and hoping it falls flat on its face.

"The big issue here is that Steve, John and other members of the original cast have legitimate concerns about how this reboot can possibly devalue the original series, which is a massive draw on streaming and still has a ton of cultural currency," an insider said.