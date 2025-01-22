Original 'Office' Stars John Krasinski and Steve Carell 'Fuming' They're Not Being Consulted on NBC's High-Stakes Reboot of Comedy Smash
NBC's high-stakes reboot of The Office is infuriating its former key cast members, RadarOnline.com can reveal
Original cast members of the smash hit comedy, led by Steve Carell, John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer, are steaming over their lack of involvement in the project and hoping it falls flat on its face.
"The big issue here is that Steve, John and other members of the original cast have legitimate concerns about how this reboot can possibly devalue the original series, which is a massive draw on streaming and still has a ton of cultural currency," an insider said.
The source added Fischer's main gig these days is dishing about the original show – which ended in 2013 – via her podcast Office Ladies.
"It's only natural for her to be suspicious about the new version," the insider added.
"You don't see the survivng casts of Friends and Seinfeld going through this kind of annoyance because, for whatever reason, those shows are seen as off-limits to be rebooted.
"Why are THEY exempt but The Office Isn't? The case can be made that since the U.S. version of The Office was a remake of an original U.K. comedy, all bets are off – but it still leaves a bad taste.
"For Steve, John and Jenna, the wish is that NBC had just let the original continue to draw audiences on streaming, like a lot of classic sitcoms."
The insider added: "It's no surprise that they've turned their backs on the very idea of a reboot. It must give them pleasure that the press is not fully on board with it either."