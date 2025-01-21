Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Kelly Clarkson

'Struggling' Kelly Clarkson 'Working Herself Ragged on Talk Show' While Husband Brandon Blackstock 'Living High Life on Millions He Scored From Their Divorce'

Composite photo of Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock
Source: @KELLYCLARKSON/INSTAGRAM;MEGA

Sources claim Kelly Clarkson is 'working herself to the bone' while her ex is living large in Montana.

Jan. 20 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

A struggling Kelly Clarkson is said to be working herself ragged on her talkshow while her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock is living high on the millions he scored in their divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources claimed it hasn't been easy for Clarkson, 42, since her 2020 split from Blackstock, 48, after seven years of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement
kelly clarkson ex husband brandon blackstock fires back new lawsuit accounting manager ordered pay back pp
Source: MEGA

Clarkson and Blackstock split in 2020 after seven years of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Blackstock is said to be content living in a $1.8million home in Butte, Montana, and has access to Clarkson's nearby ranch.

As part of their divorce settlement, the former talent agent – who used to be the Since U Been Gone singer's manager – was given a five percent share of the $17.75million property.

Clarkson had to fork over $1.3million and over $45,000 a month in child support for their kids – daughter River, 10, and son Remington, eight – to her ex.

Article continues below advertisement
kelly clarkson barefoot habit
Source: MEGA

Clarkson had to pay her ex-husband $115,000 per month in spousal support until January.

Article continues below advertisement

Closer friends said she's relieved she at least doesn't have to pay Blackstock spousal support any longer, as his $115,000 per month gravy train came to an end in January 2024.

An insider said: "Kelly is wealthy, but it galled her to have to pay millions for what she feels is no good reason. She thinks he made enough money off her when they were married!

"Brandon walked away with a tidy fortune that's keeping him in luxury. And he's enjoying the big payoff in Montana where he's raking it in with his new rodeo show – with Kelly's ex-assistant Brittney Jones."

Article continues below advertisement
kelly clarkson custody battle nyc move brandon blackstock
Source: MEGA

Blackstock was awarded a five percent share in Clarkson's ranch in their divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

The source continued: "Her friends roll their eyes and say he's taking other people for a ride now, selling tickets to his rodeo show – which are going like hotcakes – and charging ridiculous prices for VIP tables.

"Meanwhile, Kelly's running herself ragged in New York doing her show and struggling to meet a new partner.

"It doesn't seem fair, at least not to her friends!"

Article continues below advertisement
kelly clarkson ex husband ordered return millions overcharging singer
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Clarkson has been 'working herself to the bone' on her daytime talkshow since her divorce.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Composite photo of Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Sean 'Diddy' Combs

'Spooked' Justin Bieber so 'Panic-Stricken' Over Being Dragged Further Into Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sex Case It's 'Driving His Marriage to Brink of Collapse'

Split photo of Spencer Pratt and Alex Cooper.

Inside Spencer Pratt's Furious 'Beef' with 'Call Her Daddy' Presenter Alex Cooper for 'Refusing to Promote Wife Heidi Montag's Song' to Raise Cash To Rebuild Home

Article continues below advertisement

Clarkson – who has lost 60 pounds with the help of weight loss medication, a protein-based diet and walking – previously said of dating: "I get so nervous ... It's not that I don't think I'm a prize, I just find it awkward.

"Maybe I just haven't done it enough!"

A source added: "Kelly's more vulnerable than should would like to admit, and it doesn't help that she's working herself to the bone while Brandon's having a blast and showing off in Montana.

"Montana was once her sanctuary. 'Now he's ruined it for her."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Clarkson has used her successful talkshow to snub those who wronged her in the past.

The hitmaker said: "People were like really mean to us because we were from a talent show. Like everyone was so rude to us, like on the red carpet, at the show. It was so bad. It was a horrible experience."

An insider added: "Even actors sneered at Kelly and other American Idol winners because Idol was drawing a bigger audience than their scripted TV shows, and they held it against her.

"They saw Kelly as a pre-manufactured star who didn't pay her dues.

"Kelly is above naming names, but when producers mention a star who wants to be on her show and she remembers they wouldn't give her the time of day when she was starting out, she just says, nah."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.