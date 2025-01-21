'Struggling' Kelly Clarkson 'Working Herself Ragged on Talk Show' While Husband Brandon Blackstock 'Living High Life on Millions He Scored From Their Divorce'
A struggling Kelly Clarkson is said to be working herself ragged on her talkshow while her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock is living high on the millions he scored in their divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources claimed it hasn't been easy for Clarkson, 42, since her 2020 split from Blackstock, 48, after seven years of marriage.
Meanwhile, Blackstock is said to be content living in a $1.8million home in Butte, Montana, and has access to Clarkson's nearby ranch.
As part of their divorce settlement, the former talent agent – who used to be the Since U Been Gone singer's manager – was given a five percent share of the $17.75million property.
Clarkson had to fork over $1.3million and over $45,000 a month in child support for their kids – daughter River, 10, and son Remington, eight – to her ex.
Closer friends said she's relieved she at least doesn't have to pay Blackstock spousal support any longer, as his $115,000 per month gravy train came to an end in January 2024.
An insider said: "Kelly is wealthy, but it galled her to have to pay millions for what she feels is no good reason. She thinks he made enough money off her when they were married!
"Brandon walked away with a tidy fortune that's keeping him in luxury. And he's enjoying the big payoff in Montana where he's raking it in with his new rodeo show – with Kelly's ex-assistant Brittney Jones."
The source continued: "Her friends roll their eyes and say he's taking other people for a ride now, selling tickets to his rodeo show – which are going like hotcakes – and charging ridiculous prices for VIP tables.
"Meanwhile, Kelly's running herself ragged in New York doing her show and struggling to meet a new partner.
"It doesn't seem fair, at least not to her friends!"
Clarkson – who has lost 60 pounds with the help of weight loss medication, a protein-based diet and walking – previously said of dating: "I get so nervous ... It's not that I don't think I'm a prize, I just find it awkward.
"Maybe I just haven't done it enough!"
A source added: "Kelly's more vulnerable than should would like to admit, and it doesn't help that she's working herself to the bone while Brandon's having a blast and showing off in Montana.
"Montana was once her sanctuary. 'Now he's ruined it for her."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Clarkson has used her successful talkshow to snub those who wronged her in the past.
The hitmaker said: "People were like really mean to us because we were from a talent show. Like everyone was so rude to us, like on the red carpet, at the show. It was so bad. It was a horrible experience."
An insider added: "Even actors sneered at Kelly and other American Idol winners because Idol was drawing a bigger audience than their scripted TV shows, and they held it against her.
"They saw Kelly as a pre-manufactured star who didn't pay her dues.
"Kelly is above naming names, but when producers mention a star who wants to be on her show and she remembers they wouldn't give her the time of day when she was starting out, she just says, nah."