'Struggling' Kelly Clarkson 'Working Herself Ragged on Talk Show' While Husband Brandon Blackstock 'Living High Life on Millions He Scored From Their Divorce'

Meanwhile, Blackstock is said to be content living in a $1.8million home in Butte, Montana, and has access to Clarkson's nearby ranch.

As part of their divorce settlement, the former talent agent – who used to be the Since U Been Gone singer's manager – was given a five percent share of the $17.75million property.

Clarkson had to fork over $1.3million and over $45,000 a month in child support for their kids – daughter River, 10, and son Remington, eight – to her ex.