'Spooked' Justin Bieber so 'Panic-Stricken' Over Being Dragged Further Into Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sex Case It's 'Driving His Marriage to Brink of Collapse'

According to the source, the pressures of propping up the Peaches hitmaker have frustrated new mom Hailey, who gave birth to the couple's first child – son Jack Blues – in August, and is considering a $285million divorce.

The insider added: "She's at the end of her rope with Justin. They just had a kid and all he does is wallow in self-pity and anxiety.

"There's only so much she can do for him now that he's lost in the depths of despair over this case."

They continued: "He's failing as a husband and a father and Hailey has hard decisions to make about their future.

"As much as Hailey loves Justin, she sees Diddy is tearing them apart and it may be the cause of their marriage ending."