'Spooked' Justin Bieber so 'Panic-Stricken' Over Being Dragged Further Into Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sex Case It's 'Driving His Marriage to Brink of Collapse'
Justin Bieber being dragged into Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal woes is said to have put a strain on his marriage to Hailey Bieber, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Following the music mogul's arrest on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, the Baby singer's close relationship with Combs, 55, as a teen resurfaced and was heavily scrutinized, with many critics speculating whether or not he was one of the Bad Boy Records founder's alleged victims.
Now, "spooked" Bieber, 30, is said to be so panic-stricken over being sucked into the salacious case he's turned into a "basket case" – and it's allegedly putting pressure on his already shaky marriage to the Rhode skincare founder.
Sources said: "Justin is sweating bullets, fearing he's going to get served with a subpoena and have to recount every lurid thing he saw while under Diddy's wing.
"And it's left Hailey, who has long deflected divorce rumors, wondering where all of this will leave her husband – and their marriage."
The Stay singer was just 13-years-old in 2008 when he was signed to Usher's music label. Through Usher he met Combs and became the scandal-scarred rapper's protégé and sidekick.
As RadarOnline.com reported, a disturbing video of the pair revealed a teenage Bieber and Combs spent a weekend together in 2009.
In the video, Combs said: "What we're doing we can't really disclose, but it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream ... we're gonna go full crazy!"
Bieber's "dream" has now turned into a nightmare as more horrific allegations pile up against Combs, who has remained in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his September 2024 arrest.
He's currently awaiting trial on sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution charges, which he has pleaded not guilty to.
The insider said: "Justin has dealt with anxiety and depression issues for most of his life, and the fears of the lid being ripped off his days in Diddy's company are sending him over the edge."
According to the source, the pressures of propping up the Peaches hitmaker have frustrated new mom Hailey, who gave birth to the couple's first child – son Jack Blues – in August, and is considering a $285million divorce.
The insider added: "She's at the end of her rope with Justin. They just had a kid and all he does is wallow in self-pity and anxiety.
"There's only so much she can do for him now that he's lost in the depths of despair over this case."
They continued: "He's failing as a husband and a father and Hailey has hard decisions to make about their future.
"As much as Hailey loves Justin, she sees Diddy is tearing them apart and it may be the cause of their marriage ending."
This isn't the first time the young couple have faced divorce rumors.
Hailey was said to be "fed up" with her husband's immature attitude and sloppy style shortly before she announced her pregnancy last year.
Then, Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, fueled speculation their marriage was on the rocks when he posted a cryptic Instagram story asking for followers to "pray" for the couple.