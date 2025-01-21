Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have 'Dismissed' Brutal Vanity Fair Article Branding Their Life in U.S. An 'American Hustle'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have hit back at a harsh article calling out the Duchess of Sussex for her "really awful" behavior.
The article accused Markle of being brutal towards employees anytime something didn't go her way, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Citing multiple sources used for the Vanity Fair write-up titled American Hustle, Markle, 43, would be "warm and effusive" towards employees before turning "cold and withholding toward the person she perceived to be responsible" whenever things went wrong.
An insider claimed things "went poorly, often due to Meghan and Harry’s own demands." However, the couple have now rejected the shock claims, calling them "distressing.'
"Things aren’t easy for (Markle and Harry) right now. Vanity Fair have succeeded in making a bad time worse," the source added.
While Harry was portrayed as nearly harmless in the article, Markle was described as a demanding boss and a bully.
"You can be yelled at even if somebody doesn’t raise their voice. [It’s] funny that people don’t differentiate between the energy of being yelled at and literally somebody screaming at you," an insider said.
Another source said of Markle: "Because she’s constantly playing checkers, I’m not even going to say chess, she’s just very aware of where everybody is on her board.
"And when you are not in, you are to be thrown to the wolves at any given moment."
This comes weeks after Markle named herself Chief Executive Officer of her new business American Riviera Orchard, after a long search to find a suitable person came up empty.
In March 2024, Markle announced her new cooking and lifestyle business – similar to Gwyneth Paltrow's much-talked about brand, Goop.
After the announcement, the royal went on a search to land a CEO, and just one month later a source revealed: "The initial CEO search has not panned out so far," before simply landing on the position herself.
All this came after the mom-of-two was branded "Duchess Difficult," a "boss from hell" and even a "dictator in high heels," allegedly by some of her staffers.
In August, the company's chief of staff Josh Kettler made his exit as a source at the time claimed: "... Are Meghan and Harry terrible at choosing employees, or is it a terrible work environment?"
Markle has continued to catch flack even when doing the right thing as well.
After she postponed the debut of her new Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan, over the California wildfires, Markle was accused of "double standards."
A royal source cried: "Meghan seemingly didn't think twice about going ahead with the Oprah interview, did she?"
While another added: "It reeks of double standards. But I guess this is what we've come to expect, I'm afraid to say. It is hypocrisy of the worst kind and a simple publicity-grabbing move."
The eight-episode lifestyle and cooking show was due to debut on the popular streaming platform on January 15, but has now been pushed to March.
Another royal insider said: "It's questionable whether the delay until March will make much difference to the appetite for such a program. There will still be thousands of people homeless in three months' time."