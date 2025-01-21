Inside Spencer Pratt's Furious 'Beef' with 'Call Her Daddy' Presenter Alex Cooper for 'Refusing to Promote Wife Heidi Montag's Song' to Raise Cash To Rebuild Home
Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper is burning a hole at the top of Spencer Pratt's hit list.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former MTV reality star criticized the podcast host for supposedly refusing to promote his wife, Heidi Montag's song to help raise funds after their home was destroyed in the Pacific Palisades wildfire.
The couple has been fundraising through Montag's music after their So-Cal home was destroyed in the recent California fires, with Pratt, 41, saying he directly reached out to Cooper, 30, for some help.
The Hills alum has been urging fans and celebrities to stream Montag's album Superficial.
He told Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel during a TikTok live: "I asked (Alex) to post the song, and I texted her husband (Matt Kaplan) and I was like, 'Hey, it would really help.'
Pratt said he kept tagging and messaging Cooper, to which she finally replied.
He explained: "She wrote to me, 'We have a lot of people displaced at our house.' And I'm like, 'Post the song, girl.'"
The former reality star then said Cooper's former co-host, Sofia Franklyn – who hosts the Sofia with an F podcast – stepped up by sharing his wife's song.
He said: "Now I ride with Sofia with an F, that's my team now. Sofia with an F posted the song, did a dance."
Pratt also claimed Cooper was the "only one" who didn't promote Montag's music – adding he now has "beef" with the host.
With support from fellow A-listers, Montag has now reached No. 1 on the iTunes charts. Along with her pop comeback, Pratt revealed he and his wife have also earned thousands on TikTok after losing their family home.
He told Variety last week: "I made, like, $4,000 on TikTok this week, but on TikTok Live, where people can just give to me direct, I think (I made) maybe $20,000."
Earlier this month, RadarOnline.com revealed Pratt and Montag watched their "nightmare" play out in real time on security cameras as their house burned down in the horrifying Palisades fire.
The celeb couple lived in the home with their two sons – Ryker, 2, and Gunner, 7.
Pratt documented the fires blazing through California on his social media accounts, sharing TikTok clip showing the flames burning through his property and the surrounding area.
Before the devastating fire reached his home, Pratt shared a clip showing the fire in the distance and said: "We got a fire going on behind the house here, say a prayer for the Palisades here, there's the town, there is the fire."
After a bit, he added: "That's pretty black smoke, should go home and start packing up the house."
After sharing a few more videos, he sat in his car and told the camera: "Update, I'm watching our house burn down on the security cameras."
Stephanie Pratt, his sister, posted on social media: "I am beyond heartbroken for my brother, Heidi, & the kids. And to all of our friends and neighbors who have lost their houses today.
"Just spoke to my dad...he tried to save my brother's house, but the wind is so strong there was nothing he could do."
On Wednesday, Montag shared what she packed during the frantic evacuation – revealing both what she took and what she regretted leaving behind, like old photo albums and her sole Christmas gift.
The singer expressed how unprepared she felt and explained her focus on packing essential items, such as her kids' belongings, their teddy bears, and keepsakes like Gunner's lost teeth.
She also grabbed some pre-packed documents from previous fires, a couple of outfits, and a pair of sneakers.
Despite losing most of their possessions, Montag and Pratt said they miss their community and daily routines most of all.