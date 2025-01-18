Justin Bieber at Center of Rumors He is Set to Mount Musical Comeback as He 'Needs the Cash' After YEARS of Health Nightmares
Justin Bieber has found himself at the center of new music rumors.
RadarOnline.com can reveal there's chatter the pop star is working on new tracks amid alleged financial issues.
Sources claim the new father, 30, is plotting his music comeback because he "needs the cash" after suffering several health scares over the last few years.
It's been nearly four years since Bieber released his last album, Justice, but fans are in a frenzy over a cryptic social media post from the Baby singer seemingly suggesting he's working on new music.
Bieber took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday to share what appeared to be a snippet from an upcoming single.
The video was taken from the back of the pop star's car and featured him and wife Hailey in the front seat holding hands as he drove.
Bieber was dressed in a black hoodie and his head could be seen bopping along to the mystery music.
The post also featured two emojis, one of a movie camera reel and another of a hand gripping a pen writing, along with a timer at the bottom of the screen.
Some of the lyrics heard included "shaking off the hate" and "feeling sun on my skin."
The singer further fueled speculation about a new album when he posted a black and white picture of a fox on his Instagram page.
Fans flocked to the comments asking Bieber what the post meant. One user commented: "Don't know what this means but where's the new music."
Another simply wrote: "New Album coming soon."
New music couldn't come at a better time for Bieber and his wife, who recently welcomed their first child together, son Jack Blues, in August 2024.
In addition to welcoming their son, the hitmaker has suffered several health scares within recent years. He was forced to cancel his Justice World tour in March 2023 following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, which can cause facial paralysis, hearing loss, vertigo, tinnitus, dizziness, and hoarseness.
A Puck report claimed Bieber "needs money and wants to work" and still owes AEG "a ton for his canceled tour."
As RadarOnline.com reported, another source claimed Bieber's spending habits may force him to go back on tour sooner than expected.
The insider said: "Justin has always been irresponsible with money and spends freely without looking at prices or his bank balance. No wonder the money is dwindling."
Meanwhile, the performer was slapped with a $380,349 property tax bill on his $16.6million home in Coachella Valley, California.
The insider added: "The quickest way to make some cash would be to tour, but Justin probably wouldn't be able to withstand the rigors of the road."