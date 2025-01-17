Your tip
'You Can See It All': Justin Bieber Strips Down To Just His Sheer Underwear In Snowy Aspen Thirst Trap — But Fans Were Quick to Call Out Racy Detail

Photo of Justin Bieber
Source: Instagram

The singer put his toned body and tattoos on full display as well.

Jan. 17 2025, Published 4:58 p.m. ET

Justin Bieber has bared it all despite the freezing temperatures in Aspen.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Yummy singer wasn't shy when it came to sharing a nearly naked snap to his Instagram – as fans were quick to call out a very racy detail.

justin bieber underwear instagram
Source: Instagram

Fans were quick to comment on the racy photos.

Bieber left little to the imagination as he posed in nothing but his wet Calvin Klein underwear while on vacation with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

The singer, 30, took to his Instagram Stories Thursday to share the racy photos of himself after taking a cold plunge.

Bieber put his toned body and large collection of tattoos on full display as he sat on a wooden Adirondack chair outdoors, surrounded by snow and ice.

Fans were quick to notice the racy detail in Bieber's photos - since he is barely dressed.

One user wrote: "There’s something missing in the shot."

Another said: "Awe little tiny thing."

A third wrote: "All i see is shrinkage."

Another penned: "It’s clearly cold out there yall."

justin bieber underwear instagram
Source: Instagram

Bieber took a cold plunge before the snaps were taken.

Bieber was joined by his wife Hailey on the trip, but she wasn't seen in the shocking snaps.

The couple's 4-month-old son, Jack Blues, also made his way to Aspen with his parents for the trip.

On Wednesday, January 15, Bieber shared a black-and-white photo of himself kissing the top of his son’s head in a carousel of images from the family vacation.

Besides discussing Bieber's NSFW snaps, fans were also sent into a frenzy over possible new music from the pop singer.

The artist took to his Instagram Story during the week to share what fans believe was new music.

Bieber and wife Hailey seemed to be listening to an unreleased song while driving.

In the track, he sang: "I'm shaking off the hate / Got the sun on my skin / I bought a Birkin for my b---- / She looking good on a Tuesday."

Source: Instagram
Bieber hasn't released new music since his last album, Justice, back in 2021 - however he has made appearances on other songs with several artists over the years.

Back in 2022, he postponed his world tour but ended up canceling it and decided to take a break from music after being diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, which left his face partially paralyzed.

At the time, he wrote: "After resting and consulting with my doctors, family, and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me.

"So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be OK."

