'You Can See It All': Justin Bieber Strips Down To Just His Sheer Underwear In Snowy Aspen Thirst Trap — But Fans Were Quick to Call Out Racy Detail

Bieber left little to the imagination as he posed in nothing but his wet Calvin Klein underwear while on vacation with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

The singer, 30, took to his Instagram Stories Thursday to share the racy photos of himself after taking a cold plunge.

Bieber put his toned body and large collection of tattoos on full display as he sat on a wooden Adirondack chair outdoors, surrounded by snow and ice.