SPECIAL REPORT: Donald Trump's War on Terror Revealed — How New President Is Battling Terrorists Who Infiltrated U.S. Military
Donald Trump takes the presidential oath of office Monday in the shadow of an ongoing battle against terrorism.
As his second term gets underway RadarOnline.com can reveal America's armed forces are being infiltrated by terrorist sleeper agents – and the recent bloodbath in New Orleans is just the start.
Active-duty service members and veterans are highly prized recruitment targets for bloodthirsty jihadists, who have ramped up their efforts to turn our soldiers into merciless killing machines.
After dispatching of ISIS and al-Qaeda, terrorist organizations turned to a new tactic – an aggressive social media campaign to brainwash US soldiers like Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the unhinged army vet who crashed a pickup truck draped with an ISIS flag into a crowd of New Year's Eve partiers in New Orleans, killing 14 and injuring dozens more.
Terror expert Ryan Mauro explained: "Jihadist groups, logically, try to recruit from our military because they have combat skills. So you have a higher rate of potentially dangerous success."
But there is another psychological advantage to recruiting US servicemen and women, according to Mauro.
"It contributes to their anti-American narrative and they can say, 'look, even American soldiers who should be the most patriotic have seen the truth and even they have concluded that we are right.'"
Radicalized service members make up a small fraction of the millions who serve America, but the Associated Press reports that hundreds of vets have been arrested for extremist plots or crimes since 2017.
Wayne Madsen, a National Security Agency consultant, said: "ISIS recruitment in the military is becoming a big issue and I think some of it has to do with the sentiments of the general population. And of course access to social media.
"The military is just a microcosm of the general public."
Retired Maj. Gen. Paul Vallely said: "The number of radicalized soldiers isn't huge – yet – but just one highly trained fighter can inflict maximum damage on civilians and American military interests.
"Many of these people will be working with confidential or top-secret information. They've got to be watched and carefully scrutinized."
Once Trump does take office, he'll hit the ground running, with plans to first hunt down the estimated 400 jihadist-linked migrants on the terror watchlist who crossed the borders illegally under his predecessor Joe Biden's tenure.
He is also expected to make good on a campaign promise to use his executive powers to order the military to secure the border and bolster Homeland Security agents.
He'll also activate the US Cyber Command in Fort Meade, Md., to work alongside the FBI's counterterrorism unit to electronically ferret out jihadists marked for expulsion – and boot them from the U.S.
Trump's plan to crack down on terrorists is spelled out in a 46-page Homeland Security threat assessment report, which cautions ISIS cells are aiming to ramp up their attacks this year and beyond.
The document explains the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 – and subsequent conflict in the Middle East – have "spurred violent extremists across the ideological spectrum to promote attacks against Jewish, Muslim, Christian and Arab communities in the United States" and "contribute to the radicalization and mobilization of US-based individuals to violence."