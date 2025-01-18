SPECIAL REPORT: Donald Trump's War on Terror Revealed — How New President Is Battling Terrorists Who Infiltrated U.S. Military

Active-duty service members and veterans are highly prized recruitment targets for bloodthirsty jihadists, who have ramped up their efforts to turn our soldiers into merciless killing machines.

After dispatching of ISIS and al-Qaeda, terrorist organizations turned to a new tactic – an aggressive social media campaign to brainwash US soldiers like Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the unhinged army vet who crashed a pickup truck draped with an ISIS flag into a crowd of New Year's Eve partiers in New Orleans, killing 14 and injuring dozens more.

Terror expert Ryan Mauro explained: "Jihadist groups, logically, try to recruit from our military because they have combat skills. So you have a higher rate of potentially dangerous success."

But there is another psychological advantage to recruiting US servicemen and women, according to Mauro.

"It contributes to their anti-American narrative and they can say, 'look, even American soldiers who should be the most patriotic have seen the truth and even they have concluded that we are right.'"