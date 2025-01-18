Ben Stiller Reveals Secret to Keeping Marriage to Christine Taylor Together After Couple Went Through 3-YEAR Break
Ben Stiller is sharing the secret sauce to a long and happy marriage.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Meet the Parents star and his wife of 25 years, Christine Taylor, no longer take the "gift" of having each other for granted – especially after rediscovering their love following a three-year break in 2017.
Stiller, 59, discussed his marriage while appearing on The View this week, explaining he and Taylor, 53, chose to split apart from their relationship at one point.
However, they rekindled their love when he moved back in with her during the pandemic to be there for their two children: daughter Ella, 22, and son Quinlin, 19.
The couple met in 1999 while filming Heat Vision and Jack and married just one year later.
They have starred in several films together, including Zoolander, Tropic Thunder, and Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.
On coming back together as a couple in 2020, Stiller recalled: "I don’t know how it happened other than we both wanted it.
"Now, every day that we’re together, we do not take for granted."
He added: "At least, I know I don’t, because you know it could go away and that to me is the gift for our relationship is that we have that every day, and I really am so happy that we’re together."
The Severance director admitted the two have had to "work at it" – just like any other married couple.
He said: ''I dunno. I'm just grateful. I don’t have any great relationship advice other than I’m so grateful that we're back together, and I think now — I think sometimes people shouldn't get back together — sometimes it's not the right thing.
"For us it was the right thing."
Stiller and Taylor announced their separation after 17 years together, writing in a statement at the time: "With tremendous love and respect for each other and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate.
"Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time."
In another recent interview, Stiller said the three-year hiatus made them stronger as a couple.
He explained: ''When we separated, it was just having space to see what our relationship was, what my life felt like when we weren't in that relationship, how much I loved our family unit.
EXCLUSIVE: Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Party Hits Sour Note — A-List Stars Snub the Once-Iconic Bash Suffering 'Fall from Grace' After 'Tone-Deaf' Decision
"It was like three or four years that we weren't together but we always were connected. In my mind, I never didn't want us to be together.
"I don't know where Christine was, you'd have to ask her, but COVID put us all together in the same house."
Stiller also clarified it took almost a year of living in the same house before they were "actually together" again.
He further told Esquire in 2022: "We were separated and got back together and we're happy about that. It's been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic."
Stiller continued: "So, yeah, I think we have a respect for the ways that we're similar and the ways we're different.
"And I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you're not trying to get them to change for you. Once you accept that, you save a lot of energy."