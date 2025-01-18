Inside Billionaire Bill Gates' Three-Hour Dinner with President-elect Donald Trump Including Chat on 'Cures' For Diseases

Bill Gates is all in on Donald Trump following a lengthy dinner that left the Microsoft founder "impressed." The two powerful figures recently met up to discuss various issues as Trump's return to the White House inches closer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Gates said: “I had a chance, about two weeks ago, to go have a long and actually quite intriguing dinner with him." The 69-year-old added their “wide-ranging” dinner table chat mainly focused on global health challenges. The billionaire explained: "I felt like he was energized and looking forward to helping to drive innovation. I was frankly impressed with how well he showed a lot of interest in the issues I brought up.” However, it wasn't a one-on-one with the president-elect, as the duo were also joined by incoming White House chief of staff, Susie Wiles, as well as one of Gates’ staffers.

As for what was discussed, the tech wiz told The Wall Street Journal: "The four of us sat there, and it was quite wide-ranging. “I spoke a lot about HIV and that [The Gates] Foundation is literally working on a cure for that. We’re at an early stage, and so he in the COVID days, accelerated the vaccine innovation. "So I was asking him if maybe the same kind of thing could be done here. And we both got, I think, pretty excited about that."

Gates, 69, revealed they also touched on polio, and revealed: "We talked about polio where we’re very close to getting that done, but if you stop, it’ll spread back. "And he was fascinated to hear what he could do to maximize the chance that during the next four years that incredible milestone will be achieved.” Gates isn't the only one snuggling up to Trump these days, as three other billionaires are expected to be at the former reality star's inauguration on January 20.

'We talked about polio where we’re very close to getting that done,' the Microsoft founder revealed.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg – who has had a major appearance change recently – and Elon Musk, who has refused to leave Trump's side since he won the election, will all be on Capitol Hill to watch Trump be sworn in as the 47th president. Some of the world's most richest men have also stepped foot on Mar-a-Lago as well. Trump previously said: "Jeff Bezos came, Bill Gates came. Mark Zuckerberg came. Many of them came numerous times. The bankers have all come. Everybody is coming." Meanwhile, Zuckerberg has been accused of pandering to the 78-year-old, changing the rules of Facebook and Instagram to appease to Trump and his loyal followers.

The 40-year-old said: "We're going to get back to our roots and focus on reducing mistakes, simplifying our policies, and restoring free expression on our platforms. "More specifically, we're going to get rid of fact-checkers and replace them with community notes similar to X, starting in the US." Critics were quick to bash the Facebook founder, as one person raged: "So attacking minorities, encouraging their aggression, risking their lives as consequences, will be considered for you free expression? Oh I forgot, hate speech generates more engagement and that generates more money."

Source: MEGA Trump has mingled with other billionaires, including Mark Zuckerberg who is expected to be at the inauguration.