EXCLUSIVE: Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Party Hits Sour Note — A-List Stars Snub the Once-Iconic Bash Suffering 'Fall from Grace' After 'Tone-Deaf' Decision

The gala is an annual event co-presented with the Recording Academy and this year marks the 50th anniversary of Davis, 92, being a host.

With A-listers snubbing Davis ahead of his big night, insiders have been left wondering if the music producer's touch is slipping.

One industry source said: "Clive's parties used to be the event of Grammy weekend, but this year, it feels like no one wants to be associated with it.

"It's a major fall from grace for an event that once defined star power."