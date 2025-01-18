Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Party Hits Sour Note — A-List Stars Snub the Once-Iconic Bash Suffering 'Fall from Grace' After 'Tone-Deaf' Decision

Composite photo of Clive Davis, Grammy Awards
Source: MEGA

Sources claim Clive Davis has 'lost his touch' as star snub his annual pre-Grammy event.

Jan. 17 2025

Clive Davis' once-iconic pre-Grammy Awards party has lost its appeal among Hollywood A-listers.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the legendary music producer's annual bash is being boycotted by the industry's biggest stars.

White the star-studded soiree was once viewed as a pinnacle event in the industry, hosting the likes of Whitney Houston and Alicia Keys, celebrities are turning down this year's invitation in droves.

clive davis alicia keys mega
Source: MEGA

Davis has hosted the pre-Grammy event for 50th years.

The gala is an annual event co-presented with the Recording Academy and this year marks the 50th anniversary of Davis, 92, being a host.

With A-listers snubbing Davis ahead of his big night, insiders have been left wondering if the music producer's touch is slipping.

One industry source said: "Clive's parties used to be the event of Grammy weekend, but this year, it feels like no one wants to be associated with it.

"It's a major fall from grace for an event that once defined star power."

clive davis slammed for hosting pre grammy gala
Source: MEGA

The music producer sparked backlash when he said the event would go on despite the deadly L.A. wildfires.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Davis' announcing the event would proceed as scheduled was met with intense backlash due to the ongoing situation in Los Angeles, where multiple wildfires have wiped out entire neighborhoods, burned over 12,000 structures and killed at least 27 people.

Critics called the move to continue with the soiree and music awards "tone-deaf" amid the current natural disaster and a shift in cultural attitudes toward extravagant displays of wealth, especially at a time when thousands in Southern California have lost their homes in the inferno.

clive davis pre grammy party taylor swift
Source: MEGA

A-listers like Taylor Swift have attended the party in the past.

Growing backlash has left the 92-year-old scrambling to salvage what many are calling the most lackluster guest list in years.

Critics branded Davis' announcing this year’s event will include a charity component to benefit wildfire victims desperate, while some are questioning whether or not the last-minute pivot will be enough to restore the party's faded glory.

A source close to the situation said: "This isn't 2007 anymore. Celebrities are more cautious about their image, and they don't want to be seen at an event that feels so out of touch with the times.

"The magic of Clive's name just doesn’t carry the same weight. No-one cares about this old man anymore."

In previous years Davis' event was synonymous with exclusivity and glamour and included some of the biggest names in music, film and fashion on the guest list.

Unlike his past events, sources said this year's guest list is notably absent of notable stars – and there have been murmurs of performances from artists who were passed over from other events.

A longtime attendee said: "It's sad, really.

"What used to be the crown jewel of Grammy weekend now feels like a nostalgia act. Clive is trying to cling to a moment that's long gone.

"Clive has always been a legend, but even legends need to know when it's time to step aside."

