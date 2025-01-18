Inside Life of Tom Cruise's Former Wife You've (Probably) Never Heard Of: How 'Bosch' Actress Mimi Rogers Went From Introducing Actor to Scientology To Quiet Life Selling Cameo Videos

In 1987, the legendary star said "I do" to Rogers, who is six years older than Cruise, with only two people in attendance. Today, Rogers, now a professional poker player, is believed to have introduced Cruise to Scientology, the controversial religion that has reeled in plenty of other celebrities and notable names.

The couple would part ways after three years, with Cruise soon marrying A-lister Kidman. While Kidman continues to be a Hollywood heavyweight, Rogers has done a 180 in her career.

The Bosch actress does everything from compete at county fairs to make some income with Cameo video messages, charging about $105 per clip.