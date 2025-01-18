Inside Life of Tom Cruise's Former Wife You've (Probably) Never Heard Of: How 'Bosch' Actress Mimi Rogers Went From Introducing Actor to Scientology To Quiet Life Selling Cameo Videos
Tom Cruise has had high-profile marriages to Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes, but his fans barely know about his first wife, Mimi Rogers.
The actress has continued to snag roles for quite some time while laying low, despite once tying the knot with one of the biggest stars in the world, RadarOnline.com can reveal
In 1987, the legendary star said "I do" to Rogers, who is six years older than Cruise, with only two people in attendance. Today, Rogers, now a professional poker player, is believed to have introduced Cruise to Scientology, the controversial religion that has reeled in plenty of other celebrities and notable names.
The couple would part ways after three years, with Cruise soon marrying A-lister Kidman. While Kidman continues to be a Hollywood heavyweight, Rogers has done a 180 in her career.
The Bosch actress does everything from compete at county fairs to make some income with Cameo video messages, charging about $105 per clip.
Rogers was previously clear being in a relationship with the Top Gun star did not do much when it came to reeling in more roles.
"Nobody hires you because you’re married to somebody famous – in fact, I think you’re tested a little extra because of it," she said. Following Rogers and Cruise's split, the actress is believed to have left Scientology, however, the Hollywood legend remains in the religion.
"While there have been positive aspects to our marriage, there were some issues which could not be resolved even after working on them for a period of time," the now-former couple said at the time when announcing their breakup.
While their marriage was short-lived, Cruise had nothing but positive things to say about his first wife days before they parted ways: "I think it's helped me be a better actor."
"Otherwise, you go through it pretty sad and lonely and angry," he told Rolling Stone. "I care about my wife more than anything in the world. She's my best friend. I just really like being with her, you know? I love her."
The exes finalized their divorce in February 1990, with Rogers reportedly receiving a $4million settlement.
Three years after the dust settled, Rogers was open about the reason behind the split, calling out Cruise's lack of affection in the bedroom.
She said: "Here's the real story Tom was seriously thinking of becoming a monk. At least for that period of time, it looked as though marriage wouldn't fit into his overall spiritual needs.
"And he thought he had to be celibate to maintain the purity of his instrument."
Rogers later admitted she lost herself in the relationship, and said: "You cease to be an individual. No matter what the article is, it's 'Tom Cruise's wife.'''
Rogers, now 68, has continued to pursue acting, landing in notable shows including The X Files, Two and a Half Men and Mad Men.
On why she has continued acting, Rogers said: "You know, I don’t have a deep, complicated reason. I enjoy books and storytelling, and it just seemed like it would be a fun thing to do."
Rogers is currently married to producer Chris Ciaffa, and they share two grown kids: daughter Lucy, 30, and son Charlie, 23.