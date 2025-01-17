Inside Cancer-Stricken King Charles' Dying Days: How Monarch is Being 'Eaten Alive' by Disease as He Turns to Faith as Time Runs Out

The 76-year-old dying figurehead appeared deeply distressed and on the verge of collapse while speaking with a Church of England elder at a recent service.

An insider shared: "Charles was visibly emotional with his head buried in his hands at one point. This is not the king his subjects are used to seeing, and it was extremely disturbing to anyone who was on hand."

The British ruler is said to be quickly losing his battle against cancer, which has taken a noticeable toll.

Another source said: "The king realizes his time on Earth is limited. He is now focusing on making his peace with God and ensuring that William is prepared to take over when he is gone."