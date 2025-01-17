Inside Cancer-Stricken King Charles' Dying Days: How Monarch is Being 'Eaten Alive' by Disease as He Turns to Faith as Time Runs Out
King Charles has turned to religion as the British monarch comes to term with his closing death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The cancer-stricken monarch is said to be suffering a public breakdown, and depends on the help of his son, Prince William, to support him in his final days.
The 76-year-old dying figurehead appeared deeply distressed and on the verge of collapse while speaking with a Church of England elder at a recent service.
An insider shared: "Charles was visibly emotional with his head buried in his hands at one point. This is not the king his subjects are used to seeing, and it was extremely disturbing to anyone who was on hand."
The British ruler is said to be quickly losing his battle against cancer, which has taken a noticeable toll.
Another source said: "The king realizes his time on Earth is limited. He is now focusing on making his peace with God and ensuring that William is prepared to take over when he is gone."
Charles has reportedly become much more religious in recent months as the disease continues to ravage his body.
A source said: "His cancer is literally eating him alive. The situation is becoming difficult to deal with and forcing him to prepare Prince William to take the thrown."
The frail king is said to be delegating many of his responsibilities to William and other royal staff members as the cancer and its harsh treatment continue to take their toll.
Still, after waiting so long, Charles is determined to serve as king for as long as he can. But he acknowledges he must prepare his heir to assume his duties when he is no longer able.
Already he is turning more to his doctors, advisors and most specifically, religious leaders.
Meanwhile, William has been beset with caring for his own cancer-stricken wife, Kate Middleton, who was recently declared cancer-free.
After hearing his daughter-in-law is in remission, Charles has expressed his relief that "the throne will be in safe hands."
A source told us: "King Charles is naturally overjoyed at Kate beating cancer for several reasons.
"But on a pragmatic level, he says the monarchy is now in (good) health and in safe hands for another generation."
The Princess of Wales, 43, revealed this week she is in remission from cancer after making an emotional return to the hospital where she received treatment.
In a message posted on social media, she spoke of her "relief" and said she remained "focused on recovery."
"As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead," Middleton wrote in the post, which she signed off as from "C", for Catherine.
Earlier, on a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in west London, Catherine thanked staff and empathized with cancer patients about the "tough" treatment but reassured them there was "light at the end of that tunnel."