EXCLUSIVE: Oscars Will Be 'Ultra-Woke Nonsense' if It Goes Ahead After L.A. Wildfires: 'It'll Be a Charity Drive… Not an Awards Ceremony!'

Hollywood heavyweights have called for this year's Oscars to be scrapped as fears mount it will be a woke wildfires charity fundraiser.

Desperately Seeking Susan star Rosanna Arquette believes the ceremony should still go ahead with Billy Crystal, who lost his $9M house in the blazes, orchestrating proceedings in a Jerry Lewis-style Labor Day Telethon to raise cash for victims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"This year, it’s not just about celebrating art," she said.

"It’s about using art to rebuild, inspire and help those who need it most. I woke up the other night thinking, 'What if we did a Jerry Lewis-style telethon but integrated it with the Oscars?'"