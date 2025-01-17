Cameron Diaz Opens Up About Why She'll Never Do Another Rom-Com as She Makes Bizarre Return to Hollywood
Cameron Diaz has opened up about why she now refuses to partake in the genre largely responsible for her career: romcoms.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress explained she doesn't want to pigeonhole herself as she makes her return to Hollywood.
After taking a 10-year hiatus, Diaz said she's "not defining anything" and "reserve(s) the right to say no to doing a movie ever again."
The 52-year-old star returned to the silver screen with Netflix's Back in Action with co-star Jamie Foxx. Now fans are wondering if Diaz's is back for good.
During an interview with Empire magazine, Diaz addressed whether or not she'll take on more roles in the future.
She explained: "I don't know how I view it. It's hard to say. If I say it then it becomes this thing.
"I reserve the right to say no to doing a movie ever again, and I reserve the right to say yes if I decide to."
For fans wishing for a more definitive answer from Diaz, she clarified: "I'm not defining anything. I'm just open to whatever makes sense for me and my family at any given moment."
But The Holiday star was quick to note there's one genre she's not interested in revisiting in the second part of her career.
She added: "No more rom-coms, only mom-com."
Recently, Diaz made headlines not for her Hollywood comeback but for referring to tech mogul Elon Musk as "president."
While promoting her new film with Foxx, Diaz went off on a bizarre tangent in which she alleged the country was being run by the Tesla CEO after her co-star asked her to share her wildest conspiracy theory.
Diaz answered: "All of the accounts of aliens are always the same. Big head, big eyes, no mouth. Telepathically speaking, fingers long, dextrous."
She continued: "If you think about where we're at currently in technology, we sit in front of a screen. We don't speak to each other. We don't have to talk."
Diaz then jokingly added: "And we all know that we’re moving off the planet because now Elon Musk is our president."
The movie star appeared to be referring to the unusually close friendship Musk and president-elect Donald Trump struck during the tail end of his presidential campaign – and has since been seen hanging out at Mar-a-Lago and tapped to head a new government agency, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
The Charlie's Angels star then made another quip aimed at Musk and his chatter about sending humans to the Red Planet one day, saying: "When we get to Mars, we're really going to end up being like a completely different species."
A stunned Foxx fired back: "When you told me that, that f---ed me up."