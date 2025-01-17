Cameron Diaz Stuns Co-Star Jamie Foxx By Referring to Trump Lackey Elon Musk as 'President' — While Sharing Wild Conspiracy Theory
Cameron Diaz thinks the U.S. is being run by Elon Musk – and that is just one of the bizarre statements she made to actor Jamie Foxx.
The 52-year-old, who is in the midst of promoting her new Netflix film Back in Action, decided to reveal her thoughts on aliens in a wild chat with her co-star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After Foxx asked Diaz to name her greatest of all time conspiracy theory, the actress said: "All of the accounts of aliens are always the same. Big head, big eyes, no mouth. Telepathically speaking, fingers long, dextrous.
"If you think about where we're at currently in technology, we sit in front of a screen. We don't speak to each other. We don't have to talk."
"And we all know that we’re moving off the planet because now Elon Musk is our president," Diaz joked, referring to the Tesla billionaire who has been latched on to president-elect Donald Trump for months now.
The Hollywood star continued: "When we get to Mars, we're really going to end up being like a completely different species."
"When you told me that, that f***ed me up," Foxx responded.
Musk has been all about sending humans up to Mars, even urging NASA to ignore their moon mission to focus on the big red planet.
"We’re going straight to Mars. The moon is a distraction..." the billionaire previously wrote on his X platform. However, both Republicans and Democrats agree the focus is having America land on the moon again in 2027.
Sen. Mark Kelly agreed said: “We have put a lot of time, effort and money into Artemis, and I think we should allow NASA to complete that mission."
Outgoing NASA Administrator Bill Nelson simply also added: “You’ve got to learn to walk before you run.”
Meanwhile, Diaz isn't the only one who thinks humans will undergo a massive transformation if we end up going with our Mars plans – biologist Scott Solomon agrees, as he previously claimed any plan of colonizing Mars could "kill humanity" and create "green-skinned Martian kids with brittle bones and weak eyes."
According to Solomon, humans colonizing Mars would endure living conditions "so brutal" they could prompt a change in skin color and result in a loss of eyesight.
Solomon, who is the author behind the book Future Humans, also predicted children of Mars settlers would undergo drastic evolutionary changes, mutate and develop "brittle bones," "weaker muscles," and a "freakishly green coloring."
In a previous interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, incoming president Trump also touched on the possibility of there being more in the universe: "There is a lot of interest in the people coming from space, you know... I have to be honest, I have never been a believer, but I interviewed jet pilots that were solid people, perfect. I mean, great pilots, great everything.
"And they said we saw things sir that were very strange, like a round ball. But it wasn’t a comet or a meteor it was something, and it was going four times faster than an F-22 which is a very fast plane."
"There’s no reason not to (believe)," the former reality star, 78, added.