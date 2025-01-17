Brooke Shields, 59, Makes Frankest Confessions Yet About Sex as She Ages — Admitting She Needs 'Lotions and Potions', Special Pillow and Tequila to Do the Deed

Brooke Shields is peeling back the layers on her sex life. In her memoir, Brooke Shields is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman, the actress dished on the struggles she's faced with intimacy post-menopause – disclosing she now requires some "assistance" in order to enjoy it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actress revealed she needs 'lotions and potions' when getting intimate at her age.

Article continues below advertisement

The Blue Lagoon star, 59, said she has to lather up when doing the deed, adding it's become "painful" for her in recent years. She wrote: "For me to fully enjoy sex at this point, I need my lotions and potions, the right sleepwear (maybe calling it sleepwear is contributing to the problem)."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Shields said she needs extra support in the bedroom due to having 'vaginal dryness' and a diminished sex drive.

Article continues below advertisement

Shields said she also needs her "special pillow" and "maybe a tequila" in order to relax. The actress, who has been married to Chris Henchy for 23 years, admitted she needs extra support in the bedroom due to her "vaginal dryness" and a "diminishing sex drive".

Article continues below advertisement

Shields even said her doctor recommended she start taking testosterone, to which she was told: "Sure you might get a few more whiskers, but that’s what tweezers are for." However, the actress said she "hasn't gotten there yet".

Article continues below advertisement

The model told her doctor she was "fine" with her lack of interest in sex, but her doctor "lectured her" on the significance of physical intimacy in a relationship. The A-lister added: "For now, I’m counting on the old 'the more you have it, the more you’ll enjoy it' approach."

Article continues below advertisement

Shields, who is nearing her 60s, remembered having a "fervent sex drive" in her younger years and commented on how much her relationship with intimacy has changed at this point in her life. The Pretty Baby star lost her virginity at 22, explaining she waited due to feeling the "weight of the world" on her shoulders. She later reflected that even during her college relationship, she never fully "let loose".

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Shields admitted she sometimes pretends to be asleep to avoid having sex with her husband, Chris Henchy.

Article continues below advertisement

She noted: "Oh, how I wish I'd just let the lust take over!” These days, Shields admitted she occasionally pretends to be asleep to avoid sex with her husband: "And now here I am, more than thirty-five years later, sometimes pretending I’m asleep when I know Chris is in the mood. And that has nothing to do with Chris — he's hot!"

Article continues below advertisement

Instead, the actress explained her reduced sexual drive is due to the "bodily s—t that comes with aging as a woman". She elaborated: "Even in the best of times — the thinning hair and the peach fuzz and the brand-new belly fat and vaginal dryness and the diminishing sex drive — and in my natural state I feel less appealing to him than I ever did before."

Article continues below advertisement

Along with getting candid about her sex drive, Shields' book also featured her opening up about once receiving an unwanted vaginal rejuvenation. While the actress was undergoing surgery to reduce the size of her labia, the surgeon decided to take matters, and other things, into his own hands.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actress also opened up about the time a doctor performed an unwanted vaginal rejuvenation.

Article continues below advertisement

She explained: "He informed me that he threw in a little bonus. It felt like such an invasion — such a bizarre, like, rape of some kind." While the surgeon was "proud" of the additional procedure, Shields and her gynecologist were not.