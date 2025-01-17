Brooke Shields, 59, Makes Frankest Confessions Yet About Sex as She Ages — Admitting She Needs 'Lotions and Potions', Special Pillow and Tequila to Do the Deed
Brooke Shields is peeling back the layers on her sex life.
In her memoir, Brooke Shields is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman, the actress dished on the struggles she's faced with intimacy post-menopause – disclosing she now requires some "assistance" in order to enjoy it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Blue Lagoon star, 59, said she has to lather up when doing the deed, adding it's become "painful" for her in recent years.
She wrote: "For me to fully enjoy sex at this point, I need my lotions and potions, the right sleepwear (maybe calling it sleepwear is contributing to the problem)."
Shields said she also needs her "special pillow" and "maybe a tequila" in order to relax.
The actress, who has been married to Chris Henchy for 23 years, admitted she needs extra support in the bedroom due to her "vaginal dryness" and a "diminishing sex drive".
Shields even said her doctor recommended she start taking testosterone, to which she was told: "Sure you might get a few more whiskers, but that’s what tweezers are for."
However, the actress said she "hasn't gotten there yet".
The model told her doctor she was "fine" with her lack of interest in sex, but her doctor "lectured her" on the significance of physical intimacy in a relationship.
The A-lister added: "For now, I’m counting on the old 'the more you have it, the more you’ll enjoy it' approach."
Shields, who is nearing her 60s, remembered having a "fervent sex drive" in her younger years and commented on how much her relationship with intimacy has changed at this point in her life.
The Pretty Baby star lost her virginity at 22, explaining she waited due to feeling the "weight of the world" on her shoulders. She later reflected that even during her college relationship, she never fully "let loose".
She noted: "Oh, how I wish I'd just let the lust take over!”
These days, Shields admitted she occasionally pretends to be asleep to avoid sex with her husband: "And now here I am, more than thirty-five years later, sometimes pretending I’m asleep when I know Chris is in the mood. And that has nothing to do with Chris — he's hot!"
Instead, the actress explained her reduced sexual drive is due to the "bodily s—t that comes with aging as a woman".
She elaborated: "Even in the best of times — the thinning hair and the peach fuzz and the brand-new belly fat and vaginal dryness and the diminishing sex drive — and in my natural state I feel less appealing to him than I ever did before."
Along with getting candid about her sex drive, Shields' book also featured her opening up about once receiving an unwanted vaginal rejuvenation.
While the actress was undergoing surgery to reduce the size of her labia, the surgeon decided to take matters, and other things, into his own hands.
She explained: "He informed me that he threw in a little bonus. It felt like such an invasion — such a bizarre, like, rape of some kind."
While the surgeon was "proud" of the additional procedure, Shields and her gynecologist were not.
The actress said: "Nothing pointed toward this need to be tighter or smaller or firmer or younger, especially there."
Shields decided not to take legal action against the doctor over receiving the "irreversible" procedure and admitted she didn't tell her husband at first because she felt "shame" and "anger".