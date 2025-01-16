Tensions on The Set! 'The View' Hosts Told to Back Off ABC's New Golden Girl Carrie Underwood

According to the insider: "They’ve made it crystal clear to the ladies of The View—especially the more confrontational ones—that Carrie is strictly off-limits for their usual tough questioning.

"Carrie Underwood is a ratings magnet, and ABC knows they can’t afford to alienate her massive fanbase."

The tensions reached a boiling point during Tuesday’s episode of The View, when co-host Joy Behar blasted Underwood’s decision to sing America the Beautiful at the January 20 inauguration.

Behar didn’t hold back: "She says, 'I love our country.' How do you love your country and support and normalize somebody who’s a convicted felon and, in my opinion, wants to destroy the country?"