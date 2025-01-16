Tensions on The Set! 'The View' Hosts Told to Back Off ABC's New Golden Girl Carrie Underwood
Drama is brewing at ABC, as sparks fly between the outspoken co-hosts of The View and the network’s newest golden girl, country superstar Carrie Underwood.
With a major project on the horizon, Carrie has quickly become the darling of the network—but not without controversy, RadarOnline.com can report.
Insiders reveal that network executives have issued a strict directive to The View’s fiery panel – "Play nice with Carrie."
Sources say the network is fiercely protecting the star’s squeaky-clean image, especially after her decision to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration ignited a firestorm.
According to the insider: "They’ve made it crystal clear to the ladies of The View—especially the more confrontational ones—that Carrie is strictly off-limits for their usual tough questioning.
"Carrie Underwood is a ratings magnet, and ABC knows they can’t afford to alienate her massive fanbase."
The tensions reached a boiling point during Tuesday’s episode of The View, when co-host Joy Behar blasted Underwood’s decision to sing America the Beautiful at the January 20 inauguration.
Behar didn’t hold back: "She says, 'I love our country.' How do you love your country and support and normalize somebody who’s a convicted felon and, in my opinion, wants to destroy the country?"
Underwood has yet to comment publicly on the backlash, but the debate left The View’s co-hosts sharply divided. Alyssa Farah Griffin defended Carrie, pointing to the millions of Americans who voted for Trump.
“I would not be the person to say don’t do it, because I believe in free speech,” she argued. “I personally would not do it, but no one’s asked me. That’s another story.”
Unmoved, Behar doubled down. “I’d never perform at Trump’s inauguration,” she declared, leaving no doubt about her stance.
With emotions running high, ABC is scrambling to keep the peace. “Carrie wants to stay focused on her music and her work,” adds the source.
“She’s not interested in being dragged into political drama, and the network is doing everything they can to shield her from it.”
But keeping The View’s strong personalities in check is no small feat. “These women are not used to being told what they can and can’t say,” the insider notes. “There’s definitely some resentment.”
For now, Carrie remains tight-lipped, while ABC works overtime to protect their new star. But if there’s one thing we know about The View, it’s that the fireworks are far from over.