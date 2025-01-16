Busta Rhymes, 52, Charged With 'Beating Up Assistant' For Using Phone Too Much — Rapper Left Victim With 'Swelling in His Left Eye'
Busta Rhymes has been accused of assaulting his assistant.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Break Ya Neck rapper was charged with three counts of assault after he allegedly beat up his assistant for being on the phone too much during work.
Police said Rhymes – whose real name is Trevor Tahiem Smith Jr. – punched his 50-year-old assistant, Dashiel Gables, in the face multiple times, causing swelling to his left eye.
The alleged altercation was said to have taken place around 10 AM on January 10 – the same day he released teasers for his upcoming album Dragon Season – at the rapper's Dumbo condo, J Condominium, in Brooklyn.
Sources claimed Rhymes fled the scene after the incident, prompting his assistant to call 911. Paramedics were dispatched to the scene and took Gables to a nearby hospital.
Rhymes was charged on Tuesday, January 14, after he turned himself in to authorities.
He has been charged with misdemeanor assault in the 3rd degree, attempted assault and harassment.
The 12-time Grammy award nominee was also given a desk appearance ticket, which means he's scheduled to appear in court over the incident. His next court date was set for February 2.
This is not the 52-year-old New York native's first brush with the law.
In May 2007, Rhymes was hit with a DUI charge after police spotted his GMC Denali driving erratically through downtown Manhattan.
A few years later in 2015, Rhymes was arrested after he allegedly threw a 17-ounce protein drink at an employee in a New York City gym. The protein shake reportedly hit the employee in the back of the head.
Nearly two years ago, in February 2023, Rhymes was once again accused of throwing a drink after a female fan grabbed his backside as he was leaving the MAGIC Fashion Trade Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center, where he spoke to attendees.
The touchy fan was later identified as fashion boutique owner Nikki Mathis.
After footage of the incident went viral, Mathis confirmed to The Shade Room that she was the fan who grabbed Rhymes from behind.
She said: "'I didn't mean to touch his behind, honestly. I was just happy to meet him and wanted a picture."
Mathis also noted Rhymes "gave a very encouraging speech to entrepreneurs," before adding: "I have been a long-time fan. I admit I shouldn't have touched him at all, but he's Busta. I just felt like I could possibly get a pic."