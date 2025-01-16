Busta Rhymes, 52, Charged With 'Beating Up Assistant' For Using Phone Too Much — Rapper Left Victim With 'Swelling in His Left Eye'

Busta Rhymes has been accused of assaulting his assistant.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Break Ya Neck rapper was charged with three counts of assault after he allegedly beat up his assistant for being on the phone too much during work.

Police said Rhymes – whose real name is Trevor Tahiem Smith Jr. – punched his 50-year-old assistant, Dashiel Gables, in the face multiple times, causing swelling to his left eye.