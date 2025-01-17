Your tip
Savannah Guthrie Declares She Chucked Away Former Co-Host Hoda Kotb's 'S—t' After Her 'Today' Show Departure: 'It Was Disgusting!'

Photo of Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb
Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/TODAY

Guthrie and Kotb co-hosted the Today show together since 2017.

Jan. 17 2025, Published 5:41 p.m. ET

Savannah Guthrie has declared she chucked away former co-host Hoda Kotb's "sh--" just days after her Today show departure.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the television anchor declared there's a "new era" kicking off on the beloved NBC morning show just days after celebrating Kotb's final day.

savannah guthrie hoda kotb throwing stuff out
Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Guthrie, 53, made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with her new co-host, Craig Melvin, Wednesday.

The host revealed details about the different items Kotb left behind and joked they were ready to completely clear it all out.

Guthrie said: "It’s a new era. It’s the Craig era. And we go in and we sit on the set, and there are these trays.

“It was, like, one contact and, like, expired bean dip and, like, belly button lint. So we just threw it right out."

Fallon played the hilarious video Guthrie recorded and sent to her former co-host as she threw away the items.

Before dumping out the items, Guthrie said in the video: “Guess you didn’t want any of this s–t."

Guthrie joked to Fallon about the video: "Look at the tray...it had rust and barnacles on it. I mean, it was disgusting!"

savannah guthrie hoda kotb throwing stuff out
Source: Savannah Guthrie/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Guthrie was seen throwing all of Kotb's stuff out.

Guthrie and Kotb co-hosted the Today show together since 2017 after Matt Lauer was fired over sexual harassment allegations.

After Kotb stepped away from the gig last Friday, Melvin took her spot at the desk.

Kotb made the heartbreaking announcement in September 2024 that she is stepping away from the show in the year 2025.

She said: "I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60, and to try something new. I remembered standing outside looking at these beautiful bunch of people with these gorgeous signs, and I thought, 'This is what the top of the wave feels like for me.'

"And I thought it can't get better, and I decided that this is the right time for me to kind of move on."

savannah guthrie hoda kotb throwing stuff out
Source: TODAY

Kotb explained she wanted more time with her daughters.

She added: "Obviously I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have. I feel like we only have a finite amount of time.

"And so, with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world."

Hoda's has two daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope, 5.

Despite Guthrie's jokes about Kotb's belongings left behind, the two built a strong friendship off-camera and have even shared photos while hanging out at each other's homes with their kids.

After Kotb's announcement last year, Guthrie gushed: "We love you so much. And when you look around and see these tears, they're love. You are so loved. We don't want to imagine this place without you."

savannah guthrie hoda kotb throwing stuff out
Source: TODAY

Melvin has since taken Kotb's gig.

She added: "So it's complicated because we love you so much, and we don't want you to ever go. But also I just want to say I am so proud of my friend. You have guts.

"For someone to leave at the top of their game, to leave something that's wonderful that you love, where it's easy and comfortable and beautiful and fun, and say, 'But I dream bigger for myself into the great unknown.' You have so much guts. You inspire me. I love you."

