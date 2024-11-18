Jerry Lewis' Dark Side Unmasked: Iconic Comedian's Sex-Crazed Affair and 'Handcuff Torture' of Musician Laid Bare

Saphire was told by actress Stella Stevens that she and Lewis had a love affair while filming the 1963 comedy, The Nutty Professor, written and directed by the comic.

Lewis also confirmed to his manager that he and Stella would "disappear and have sex" any time there was a break in the film production.

Stevens ended the intense affair at the end of the film's production, as she refused to continue the relationship while Lewis was married to his first wife at the time, Patti Palmer.

While Lewis returned to his wife, he still selected the opening theme song to the film as a tribute to Stevens following their affair.

Lewis was married to Palmer from 1944 to 1980. He then tied the knot with actress SanDee Pitnick in 1983 as they remained in a relationship until his death in 2017.