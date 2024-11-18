Jerry Lewis' Dark Side Unmasked: Iconic Comedian's Sex-Crazed Affair and 'Handcuff Torture' of Musician Laid Bare
Jerry Lewis' career is filled with plenty of secrets, including an affair with his co-star and even a cruel prank that left a musician in tears.
RadarOnline.com can reveal another side of the iconic funnyman which was kept out of the spotlight during his legendary life and career.
Rick Saphire, Lewis' personal manager and the author behind the memoir, The Real Jerry Lewis Story, exclusively spoke with RadarOnline.com on his memorable conversation with the comedian about being faithful during his two marriages.
According to Saphire, Lewis praised his manager for never stepping out of his marriage, however, he could not say the same for his himself.
Lewis stated at the time: “It’s great that you never cheated. I gave it up years ago.”
Saphire was told by actress Stella Stevens that she and Lewis had a love affair while filming the 1963 comedy, The Nutty Professor, written and directed by the comic.
Lewis also confirmed to his manager that he and Stella would "disappear and have sex" any time there was a break in the film production.
Stevens ended the intense affair at the end of the film's production, as she refused to continue the relationship while Lewis was married to his first wife at the time, Patti Palmer.
While Lewis returned to his wife, he still selected the opening theme song to the film as a tribute to Stevens following their affair.
Lewis was married to Palmer from 1944 to 1980. He then tied the knot with actress SanDee Pitnick in 1983 as they remained in a relationship until his death in 2017.
When Lewis wasn't falling for his co-stars, he also entertained himself by pulling cruel pranks on those around him, including on one of his musicians, Sammy Bidner.
Bidner played saxophone and flute for Lewis and singer Dean Martin on The Colgate Comedy Hour. After Martin and Lewis went their separate ways, Bidner continued to work and travel with Lewis, which allowed the comedian to make the musician the target of his shocking impractical jokes.
According to Saphire, Bidner once visited Lewis' hotel suite and was asked by the comic to help him with a pair of handcuffs. However, this allowed Lewis to handcuff Bidner to a pipe in the bathroom shower for "a few hours".
Bidner, who was claustrophobic, was "so terrified that he began to cry as he yelled for help," Saphire shared. Bidner was eventually untied from the pipe, and despite his humiliation at the hands of Lewis, he still did not regret working alongside him.
- Ex-Producers Accused Jerry Springer of Using Show Fame to Woo Adult Film Stars & Strippers: 'Our Real Job Was to Get Pretty Girls'
- Sex Abuse, Cancer Scares, Affairs & Death: Ellen DeGeneres' Dark Past Revealed
- Cheryl Hines Writing Tell-All Book In Wake of Scandal-Hit Husband RFK Jr’s 'Affair' With Reporter Olivia Nuzzi: 'Lots of Emotions With Rumors!'
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
He shared: “For 20 years, I rode in limos. I traveled to and stayed at the finest hotels, and there was plenty of work.”
Meanwhile Saphire also exposed why Lewis was suddenly ousted from hosting the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association's telethon in 2011.
The author stated: "Jerry was very angry because the new president of the MDA made decisions without his input. They cut the time of the telethon without conferring with him and Jerry got into a heated battle with the president and said, 'You, and not the kids, belong in a f---ing wheelchair,' before he stormed out of the office."
He added: "Right after that they gave Jerry his walking papers."
MDA executives were said to be afraid to let Lewis, 85 years old at the time, go on live television to say goodbye to his faithful audience.
Saphire said: "My sources disclosed that the organization did not trust him on live TV because Jerry had a record of saying inappropriate things. A vicious diatribe could have done irreparable damage to the image of the MDA."
Lewis, who died at the age of 91 in 2017, was eventually "forced" to make a prerecorded message since he had already blown up his goodwill with MDA bigwigs by his ugly antics.
Saphire's The Real Jerry Lewis Story is out now.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.