Prince's Sister Tyka Nelson's Cause of Death Revealed As Family of Iconic Rocker Suffers Another Brutal Loss 8 Years After He Died

Nelson died on November 4th, as her death was confirmed by her son President. At the time no details were given on how she passed.

A Facebook post from her cousin Charles "Chaz" Smith also shared: "Our family is very saddened to share the news of my cousin Tyka Evene Nelson who passed away this morning."

The singer released four albums between 1988 and 2011, and was scheduled to have her retirement and farewell concert in June but pulled out due to illness. The show, which took place on June 7 and would have been her brother Prince’s 66th birthday, ended up going ahead without her.

On Nelson's passing, her sister Sharon said: "She had her own mind. She's in a better place."