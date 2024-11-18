Prince's Sister Tyka Nelson's Cause of Death Revealed As Family of Iconic Rocker Suffers Another Brutal Loss 8 Years After He Died
Prince's sister Tyka Nelson's cause of death has been revealed just weeks following her passing.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the the 64-year-old singer died of cardiac arrest after it was discovered paramedics had been called to her home numerous times since September.
The Minnesota Department of Health issued Nelson's death certificate, which notes cardiac arrest as the primary cause of death, as well as congestive heart failure as the secondary cause.
According to the star's death certificate, Nelson suffered cardiac arrest about 45 minutes before she was pronounced dead. Nelson also battled non-ischemic cardiomyopathy - an abnormal heart function - for more than four months.
The certificate also lists "substance use disorder" as a contributing condition in her death, however, it does specify which substance.
Nelson died on November 4th, as her death was confirmed by her son President. At the time no details were given on how she passed.
A Facebook post from her cousin Charles "Chaz" Smith also shared: "Our family is very saddened to share the news of my cousin Tyka Evene Nelson who passed away this morning."
The singer released four albums between 1988 and 2011, and was scheduled to have her retirement and farewell concert in June but pulled out due to illness. The show, which took place on June 7 and would have been her brother Prince’s 66th birthday, ended up going ahead without her.
On Nelson's passing, her sister Sharon said: "She had her own mind. She's in a better place."
- More Agony For Prince's Family: Tragic 'Purple Rain' Rocker's Singer Sister Tyka Nelson Dead Aged 64 – Months After Missing Farewell Concert
- Second Cardiac Arrest Killed Brain Dead Lisa Marie Presley After Family Signed DNR: Report
- Lisa Marie Presley's Cause Of Death Delayed As Medical Personnel Await Toxicology Results
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Before her concert, Nelson opened up to the Minnesota Star Tribune and stated: "I'm getting older. I really wasn't a singer. I’m a writer. I just happen to be able to sing. I enjoy singing."
Nelson's death comes just eight years following the passing of her famous brother, Prince.
The Purple Rain hitmaker was 57 when he died. His autopsy results revealed the cause to be an accidental overdose of fentanyl. Following his death, a lengthy legal battle over his multi-million-dollar estate ensued.
In 2022, the music star's surviving members came to an agreement, only splitting nearly $6million of Prince's $156.4million estate.
Court documents also revealed the nearly $6million was to be split between the late singer’s three oldest siblings and Primary Wave – a New York music company that bought part of Prince’s estate from the singer’s sister, Nelson, as well as his brothers, Alfred Jackson and Omarr Baker.
Sadly, John R. Nelson and Jackson, two of Prince’s heirs, died during the six-year legal battle and their families were not set to receive any of the $6million final distribution.
The distribution of Prince’s estate came after the iconic singer and songwriter was found dead at his Paisley Park, Minnesota home on April 21, 2016.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.