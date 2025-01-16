Prince William Sparks Fears by Cancelling Army Air Corps Visit at Last Minute Over Unforeseen Circumstances — After Wife Kate Declared She's Free of Cancer
Prince William abruptly canceled an official visit to the Army Air Corps.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Prince of Wales sparked concern after he postponed the visit to Wattisham, Suffolk, just days after wife Kate Middleton announced her cancer is in remission.
William, 42, who serves as the Commander-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, was set to meet with personnel and observe training routines before his visit was scrapped.
While William's last-minute cancellation initially sparked worry in light of his wife's recent cancer battle and his father King Charles' ongoing cancer battle, inclement weather was said to be the reason for the monarch postponing his visit.
The 42-year-old, who routinely visits various military branches and bases, sent his apology to the Army Air Corps servicemen he was supposed to meet with on Thursday while noting he hoped to reschedule the visit in the future.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Middleton, 42, announced this week her cancer is officially in remission.
The Princess of Wales issued the health update after she made a surprise visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, where she underwent chemotherapy. During her visit she spoke with current patients and expressed while the treatments were "tough" she reassured them there's a "light at the end of that tunnel."
Middleton wrote on Instagram: "I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year.
"My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.
"We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional."
While the mother-of-three added: "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead."
Meanwhile, her father-in-law reportedly told his couriers he was "relieved" to hear Middleton's cancer is in remission, because it means the Royal Family is now in "rude health."
Charles, 76, who has been battling an unspecified type of cancer for nearly a year, further explained Middleton's remission means the Crown "will be in safe hands for another generation," as she and his eldest son prepare to ascend the throne.
A source told us: "King Charles is naturally overjoyed at Kate beating cancer for several reasons.
"But on a pragmatic level, he says the monarchy is now in rude health and in safe hands for another generation.
"Kate and William are internationally famous and she is box office for the Royal Family. There have been so many distractions with Harry and Meghan over the last few years and he is completely sick of what he calls their fame-seeking sideshow."