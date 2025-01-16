Prince William Sparks Fears by Cancelling Army Air Corps Visit at Last Minute Over Unforeseen Circumstances — After Wife Kate Declared She's Free of Cancer

As RadarOnline.com reported, Middleton, 42, announced this week her cancer is officially in remission.

The Princess of Wales issued the health update after she made a surprise visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, where she underwent chemotherapy. During her visit she spoke with current patients and expressed while the treatments were "tough" she reassured them there's a "light at the end of that tunnel."

Middleton wrote on Instagram: "I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year.

"My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.

"We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional."