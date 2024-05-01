In the driver's own words, the tension reached a boiling point after Doug booked an Uber for four people instead of for five.

A now-viral clip showed entertainment and sports attorney Doug Davis in a tense exchange with the driver, Diego Pipoli , on Park Avenue after Pipolo refused to give his family a ride, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The high-power lawyer son of legendary record executive Clive Davis accused an Uber driver of "racially profiling" him in a dispute caught on camera days before the Grammy winner was honored in a special ceremony.

A lawyer booked an Uber for four people instead of an SUV for five, so the driver refused to take the passengers out of safety. So what does the guy do next? He falsely accuses the driver of being aggressive, for racially profiling him, threatening him, and falsely claims that… pic.twitter.com/GvUccB9jAC

In the driver's own words, the tension reached a boiling point after Doug booked an Uber for four people instead of five.

Pipoli said Doug wanted to bring two kids along, but secured a car that didn't have suitable seating for children. According to the driver, Doug and his wife wanted to put the kids on their lap, but he refused for safety reasons.

The video started as the two began arguing over why the ride was canceled.