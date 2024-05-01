WATCH: Clive Davis' Lawyer Son Accuses Bewildered Uber Driver of 'Racially Profiling' Him in Dispute Caught on Camera
The high-power lawyer son of legendary record executive Clive Davis accused an Uber driver of "racially profiling" him in a dispute caught on camera days before the Grammy winner was honored in a special ceremony.
A now-viral clip showed entertainment and sports attorney Doug Davis in a tense exchange with the driver, Diego Pipoli, on Park Avenue after Pipolo refused to give his family a ride, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the driver's own words, the tension reached a boiling point after Doug booked an Uber for four people instead of five.
Pipoli said Doug wanted to bring two kids along, but secured a car that didn't have suitable seating for children. According to the driver, Doug and his wife wanted to put the kids on their lap, but he refused for safety reasons.
The video started as the two began arguing over why the ride was canceled.
"You are five people. You got Uber Black. And you started making up…," the driver said.
Doug then told his girls to go inside, waving toward his family as a signal to go back into the building.
"I'm being harassed," Doug told him. "You're racially profiling us."
"You're threatening me," Doug said. "I feel threatened. You are threatening my children."
- Clive Davis' Welcome Back NYC VIPs Demand Refund For Pricey Tickets After Lightning Forces Music Mogul To Cancel Star-Packed Show
- Jennifer Hudson Will Belt Out Opera At Clive Davis' Welcome Back NYC, Paul Simon Not Bruce Springsteen Closing Show
- Look at Me! Slimmed Down Mariah Carey Goes Braless At Pre-Grammy Party – See Photos
Doug appeared to be filming at the same time on his phone and disputed the driver's claim that he was not acting threateningly. "You got out of the car, you are the aggressor," he stated.
"I heard you say under your breath, 'they look Jewish.'" The two continued to quarrel as Doug called him a "big shot."
Pipoli sounded bewildered and replied, "You are sick," before stepping back into the driver's seat and telling him, "F--- you."
The driver explained his take on what happened and asked his social media followers to "make [Doug] famous" for the incident.
"Doug and his family have been the targets of an unrelenting onslaught of hate speech, antisemitic comments, and personal threats," a spokesperson told Page Six, while insiders revealed that the lawyer had to ramp up his security detail after the video went viral.
The lawyer's heated exchange with Pipoli happened days before The New York Pops 41st Birthday Gala for The Soundtrack of Our Lives: A Tribute to the Legendary Clive Davis event, held in honor of his father's pioneering work.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Proceeds from the gala went to the orchestra and its PopsEd music education programs.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Clive Davis for comment.