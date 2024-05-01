Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Dancing With the Stars

Former 'Dancing With the Stars' Contestant Lele Pons Reveals Vicious Dog Attack on Game Show

lele pons dog attack
Source: MEGA

Lele Pons recalled a vicious dog attack hours before appearing on a game show.

By:

May 1 2024, Published 2:18 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Former Dancing With the Stars contestant Lele Pons revealed a vicious dog attack while competing on a game show, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While playing Bilt Reward's Rent Free — a game show where Bilt Rewards players have the chance to win free rent Pons recalled being attacked by a pit bull while attempting to protect her dog, Toby.

Article continues below advertisement
lele pons dog attack
Source: Bilt Rewards

Pons was bit by a pit bull hours before appearing on the game show.

Pons explained to Bilt CEO Ankur Jain that on the evening of April 16 — the night before she appeared on the game show — she and her dog were attacked while out for a walk in her Miami neighborhood.

The former dancing competition show contestant's hand was visibly mangled from the disturbing incident.

Article continues below advertisement
lele pons dog attack
Source: Bilt Rewards

Pons said she stuck her hand inside the pit bull's mouth.

Article continues below advertisement

Pons said that she delayed medical treatment on her hand, which requires stitches, in order to compete on the game show, which aims to win free rent for Americans with every correct answer she gets.

Pons explained that the pit bull was running toward her dog and "the minute it grabbed" Toby, she stuck her hand inside its mouth, stopping it from biting down on her pup.

MORE ON:
Dancing With the Stars
Article continues below advertisement
lele pons dog attack
Source: Bilt Rewards

Pons said she plans to get stitches after playing the game show.

Article continues below advertisement

Pons said the pit bull was "so strong" but that didn't stop her from breaking up a potentially vicious attack. She pointed at her hand as she declared, "I'm a mom."

After competing on the game show, Pons said she plans to get the wound taken care of. "I'm going to get stitches, for sure."

Article continues below advertisement

Lele Pons played Bilt Rewards’ Rent Free Game Show with Bilt Founder and CEO Ankur Jain. The more answers she gets correct, the more Bilt members’ rent is paid.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.