Former 'Dancing With the Stars' Contestant Lele Pons Reveals Vicious Dog Attack on Game Show

Former Dancing With the Stars contestant Lele Pons revealed a vicious dog attack while competing on a game show, RadarOnline.com has learned. While playing Bilt Reward's Rent Free — a game show where Bilt Rewards players have the chance to win free rent — Pons recalled being attacked by a pit bull while attempting to protect her dog, Toby.

Source: Bilt Rewards Pons was bit by a pit bull hours before appearing on the game show.

Pons explained to Bilt CEO Ankur Jain that on the evening of April 16 — the night before she appeared on the game show — she and her dog were attacked while out for a walk in her Miami neighborhood. The former dancing competition show contestant's hand was visibly mangled from the disturbing incident.

Source: Bilt Rewards Pons said she stuck her hand inside the pit bull's mouth.

Pons said that she delayed medical treatment on her hand, which requires stitches, in order to compete on the game show, which aims to win free rent for Americans with every correct answer she gets. Pons explained that the pit bull was running toward her dog and "the minute it grabbed" Toby, she stuck her hand inside its mouth, stopping it from biting down on her pup.

Source: Bilt Rewards Pons said she plans to get stitches after playing the game show.

Pons said the pit bull was "so strong" but that didn't stop her from breaking up a potentially vicious attack. She pointed at her hand as she declared, "I'm a mom." After competing on the game show, Pons said she plans to get the wound taken care of. "I'm going to get stitches, for sure."

Lele Pons played Bilt Rewards’ Rent Free™ Game Show with Bilt Founder and CEO Ankur Jain. The more answers she gets correct, the more Bilt members’ rent is paid.

