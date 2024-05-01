'American Pie' Star Seann William Scott Slashes Price of Martial Home by $200k During Divorce Battle
Seann William Scott is struggling to offload the home he once shared with his estranged wife. The American Pie star, 47, slashed the asking price of his 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom pad in Venice, CA, by $200k after it sat on the market without anyone pulling the trigger for over two months, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Property records obtained by this outlet reveal Scott's 3,704-square-foot home, which was listed for $4.975 million in February and just days before he filed for divorce, has been cut to $4.775 million. The price drop was made on April 18.
Scott is still set to earn a pretty penny despite lowering the asking price as he bought the property in 2017 for $2.2 million.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the actor filed for divorce from his wife, Olivia, after just 4 years of marriage the day before Valentine's Day on February 13, citing "irreconcilable differences." Scott made note that they had an ironclad prenup in his filing and demanded the judge enforce the terms the now exes agreed upon before they walked down the aisle on September 21, 2019.
He requested to keep his property and earnings from before, during, and after their marriage.
"Earnings and accumulations of Petitioner before marriage, during marriage and from and after the date of separation," the divorce documents read. "There are additional separate property assets and obligations of each party as mandated by the parties' Prenuptial Agreement."
The Dukes of Hazzard actor also requested that assets and debts considered community property be divided per the terms of their prenup, noting that "miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects” belong to both he and his estranged wife.
- REVEALED: Ex-'As the World Turns' Star Cady McClain Hit Soap Star Husband Jon Lindstrom With Divorce Papers Months Before Announcing Split
- 'Disgusting': Lil Scrappy Accuses Ex-Wife Bambi of Disparaging Him to Their Kids, Claims She Told Them ‘They Will Have a New Daddy’
- ‘Campaign of Harassment’: 'Loot' Star Ron Funches Pleads for Stay Away Order Against Ex After She Allegedly Showed Up at His Home Unannounced
Scott indicated attorney fees and legal expenses are to be paid as laid out in the prenup. The pair share one child — a three-year-old daughter, Frankie Rose Scott. Scott checked the boxes for joint physical and legal custody, signaling he's hoping to amicably co-parent their child.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The divorce filing also revealed that Scott listed their date of separation as October 2, 2023 — just days after they celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. Olivia is a successful event planner and interior designer. Scott has always been secret about his private life, but he opened up about his relationship with Olivia before they exchanged vows.
Scott revealed he was "super happy" and admitted he hoped to keep his love life "private." The actor didn't say much else about his then-fiancée other than saying Olivia was a "great girl," "very sweet" and she's "from L.A. and owns an event/interior design company."