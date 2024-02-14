Home > News > American Pie Exclusive Details 'American Pie' Star Seann William Scott Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage, Reveals Ironclad Prenup Source: MEGA Seann William Scott has filed for divorce from his wife, Olivia. By: Whitney Vasquez Feb. 14 2024, Published 2:46 p.m. ET

Steve Stifler is single again. Seann William Scott has filed for divorce from his wife, Olivia, after just four years of marriage. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show he decided to pull the plug on their short-lived union the day before Valentine's Day on February 13, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split.

Scott also mentioned an ironclad prenup in his dissolution of marriage filing, demanding the judge stick to what the exes agreed upon before they walked down the aisle on September 21, 2019. It's pretty simple: the actor wants to keep his property and earnings from before, during, and after their union.

"Earnings and accumulations of Petitioner before marriage, during marriage and from and after the date of separation," the divorce documents read. "There are additional separate property assets and obligations of each party as mandated by the parties' Prenuptial Agreement." The American Pie actor also asked that assets and debts considered community property be divided per the terms of their prenup, noting that "miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects” belong to both parties.

As for attorney fees and expenses, Scott indicated they are to be paid as laid out in the prenup. Scott checked the boxes for joint physical and legal custody of the only child he shares with Olivia — daughter, Frankie Rose Scott, born on June 22, 2020.

RadarOnline.com can also reveal that Scott listed their date of separation as October 2, 2023 — just days after they celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

Interestingly enough, Scott waited to put his family's home in Venice, CA, on the market until February 3 — filing for divorce ten days later. He's asking a whopping $4.975 million for the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home he bought in 2017 years before saying "I do" to Olivia. His estranged wife is a pretty successful event planner and interior designer. Scott has been notoriously hush-hush about his private life in the past.

Before the two exchanged vows, Scott revealed he was "super happy" while admitting he wanted to keep his love life "pretty private." The actor didn't say too much about his fiancée other than calling her a "great girl" who's "very sweet" and "from L.A. and owns an event/interior design company." Olivia has yet to respond to his divorce filing.

