Leah Remini's Scientology Lawsuit: Elusive Church Leader David Miscavige Has Been Served, Judge Rules

"Plaintiff attempted service at seven addresses, on multiple dates, believed to be affiliated with the Church and/or Miscavige. Plaintiff’s counsel has spent 'nearly $10,000.00 thus far in [their] attempts to serve Miscavige,'" the documents read per The Underground Bunker.

"Admittedly, it is difficult to identify which of the numerous properties owned or operated by the Church is Miscavige’s 'usual place of abode' or 'usual place of business.' The difficulty in doing so comes from the Church’s use of gates, lawyers, and private security to obscure Miscavige’s whereabouts…

"Under the circumstances, service on security guards — who were apparently in charge of the properties and could and did deny the process servers access to various Scientology properties — was sufficient to serve Miscavige. This cat-and-mouse-game has run its course."