Blake Lively's Harassment Suit Against 'It Ends With Us' Co-Star Justin Baldoni Has 'Made Him Hollywood's Most Hated Man Overnight' – 'No One Will Touch Him!'

Hollywood is reeling from the explosive allegations leveled by beloved actress Blake Lively against her It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni, who is now being dubbed "the most hated man" in show business, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a jaw-dropping legal complaint, Lively, 37, accuses Baldoni, 40, of not only making inappropriate comments, but also of a litany of other sexual harassment violations, including:

He shared explicit images and videos on set, including brazenly showing cast and crew pornographic videos and images, contributing to a toxic environment during filming.

He discussed his personal sexual escapades in front of Lively, including encounters in which he said he may not have received consent.

He crossed widely accepted boundaries by adding improvised and unwanted physical intimacy during scenes, which made her deeply uncomfortable. Baldoni burst into Lively's makeup trailer uninvited, even when she was undressed.

He hired a friend, not a local actor, to portray an obstetrician. The man was filmed with his hands and face close to Lively's nearly naked genitalia during a birth scene. None of the usual restrictions for such scenes were in place, raising more concerns about boundaries on set.

Baldoni invaded Lively's personal space, including standing uncomfortably close to her and "breathing down her neck", which also contributed to a hostile work environment.

When Lively caught strep throat during filming, Baldoni sent her to a dietitian – supposedly for advice on probiotics – but the "expert" was actually a weight-loss specialist. Lively, who'd given birth to her fourth child shortly before filming, felt body-shamed by the experience.