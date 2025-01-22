Blake Lively's Harassment Suit Against 'It Ends With Us' Co-Star Justin Baldoni Has 'Made Him Hollywood's Most Hated Man Overnight' – 'No One Will Touch Him!'
Hollywood is reeling from the explosive allegations leveled by beloved actress Blake Lively against her It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni, who is now being dubbed "the most hated man" in show business, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a jaw-dropping legal complaint, Lively, 37, accuses Baldoni, 40, of not only making inappropriate comments, but also of a litany of other sexual harassment violations, including:
He shared explicit images and videos on set, including brazenly showing cast and crew pornographic videos and images, contributing to a toxic environment during filming.
He discussed his personal sexual escapades in front of Lively, including encounters in which he said he may not have received consent.
He crossed widely accepted boundaries by adding improvised and unwanted physical intimacy during scenes, which made her deeply uncomfortable. Baldoni burst into Lively's makeup trailer uninvited, even when she was undressed.
He hired a friend, not a local actor, to portray an obstetrician. The man was filmed with his hands and face close to Lively's nearly naked genitalia during a birth scene. None of the usual restrictions for such scenes were in place, raising more concerns about boundaries on set.
Baldoni invaded Lively's personal space, including standing uncomfortably close to her and "breathing down her neck", which also contributed to a hostile work environment.
When Lively caught strep throat during filming, Baldoni sent her to a dietitian – supposedly for advice on probiotics – but the "expert" was actually a weight-loss specialist. Lively, who'd given birth to her fourth child shortly before filming, felt body-shamed by the experience.
Lively also accuses the film's coproducer, Jamey Heath, of misconduct, including showing her a video of his naked wife giving birth. He also entered her makeup trailer uninvited while she was topless.
During filming, tensions escalated to the point where an all-hands-on-deck meeting was convened to address what Lively described as a hostile work environment.
Her husband, Ryan Reynolds, reportedly also attended. According to her lawsuit, the meeting outlined specific demands aimed at curbing problems she attributed to Baldoni and Heath's alleged misconduct.
These included prohibitions against showing her nude videos or images of women, discussing Baldoni's alleged past "pornography addiction" – or making inappropriate comments about sexual experiences, genitalia or her weight.
Additionally, Lively requested no further mention be made of her recently deceased father.
She also insisted that no sex scenes, oral sex or on-camera climaxing be added outside the original scope of the script she had approved upon joining the project.
Lively reportedly dropped out of hosting Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary premiere due to the emotional toll filming It Ends With Us had taken on her.
Heath's lawyer stated her claims are "categorically false" and that his client "never engaged in any inappropriate behavior" toward Lively or anyone else during filming.
Baldoni has also denied all allegations and his lawyer, Bryan Freedman, described Lively's claims as "completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious."
But meanwhile, Baldoni's world is crumbling.
His agency, WME, dropped him, and Hollywood insiders are turning their backs on him. Everyone from his costars to podcasting cohosts have publicly severed ties.
"He's become the most hated man in Hollywood overnight," said an insider.
And Lively's powerful allies are rallying behind her, including It Ends With Us author Colleen
Hoover and her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars, who issued a fiery joint statement: "We stand with Blake."
But the next chapter of the story may be about to unfold.
According to an explosive report, Baldoni and several associates will be filing a countersuit against Lively that would reveal a dramatically different version of events, exposing what Baldoni claims is an orchestrated smear campaign.
His high-powered attorney, Freedman, claimed this legal showdown will send shockwaves through Hollywood.
"I am not going to speak to when or how many lawsuits we are filing, but when we file our first lawsuit, it is going to shock everyone who has been manipulated into believing a demonstrably false narrative", he told Deadline.
"The contents of the countersuit will be supported by real evidence and tell the true story."