Brad Pitt is 'Born Again Hippie' Thanks to Girlfriend Ines de Ramon: 'She Doesn't Drink and is Obsessed With Health and Harmony'

Reformed stoner Brad Pitt is a born-again hippie finding happiness in New Age rituals after embracing the healthier lifestyle of his much younger galpal, Ines de Ramon.

That's the word from sources who said the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stud celebrated turning 61 on December 18 by hitting up Earth Cura Apothecary, a holistic healing store in Carmel, California, where he and his 34-year-old honey reside in a $40million mansion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.