Brad Pitt is 'Born Again Hippie' Thanks to Girlfriend Ines de Ramon: 'She Doesn't Drink and is Obsessed With Health and Harmony'
Reformed stoner Brad Pitt is a born-again hippie finding happiness in New Age rituals after embracing the healthier lifestyle of his much younger galpal, Ines de Ramon.
That's the word from sources who said the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stud celebrated turning 61 on December 18 by hitting up Earth Cura Apothecary, a holistic healing store in Carmel, California, where he and his 34-year-old honey reside in a $40million mansion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
An insider said as the Fight Club hunk puts his failed marriage to Angelina Jolie behind him – and comes to terms with his rocky relationship with the six children they share – "Ines has shifted his focus from using pot to dull the pain from his divorce and separation from his kids, to celebrating his place on the planet with New Age solutions."
Sources added newly serene Pitt, who ditched his dependence on alcohol and marijuana in 2017, dropped $82 in the shop on bath salts, muscle salve and tea.
According to the insider, Pitt has found the perfect sober companion in his jewelry designer girlfriend of two years.
"Ines doesn't drink, and she's obsessed with health and harmony," the friend said. "They go on spiritual retreats and keep a Zen room In their home for meditation.
"When Brad's battles with Angie were at their worst over cash and custody, Ines told him to reset his thinking.
"Now, he's more into aromatherapy instead of stinking of bongs and booze. He figures he's reclaiming some of the years he took off his life when he was getting blasted."