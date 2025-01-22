Crocked Keanu Reeves, 60, Finally Confesses He's Too Old to Play John Wick – Despite Money-Spinning Franchise Rolling On and On

Action star Keanu Reeves may not look his age, but the 60-year-old actor confesses he's getting too old to play antihero assassin John Wick in another sequel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

When asked about it in a recent interview, Reeves said: "You can never say never. My knees right now are saying 'I can't do another John Wick', so my heart does but I don't know if my knees can do it."