Crocked Keanu Reeves, 60, Finally Confesses He's Too Old to Play John Wick – Despite Money-Spinning Franchise Rolling On and On
Action star Keanu Reeves may not look his age, but the 60-year-old actor confesses he's getting too old to play antihero assassin John Wick in another sequel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
When asked about it in a recent interview, Reeves said: "You can never say never. My knees right now are saying 'I can't do another John Wick', so my heart does but I don't know if my knees can do it."
The generous celeb, who has famously given over $75 million to cancer research and lavish gifts to movie crews, first hit the screen as Wick in 2014.
The blockbuster spawned three sequels and the TV miniseries The Continental. In June, Reeves reprised the role in a spinoff movie, Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas as a Wick protégée.
But chances of him doing a John Wick 5 now sound unlikely.
In fact, the hitman apparently dies at the end of John Wick 4 when he gets shot in a duel and expires on the steps of the Basilica of Sacré Coeur in Paris.
The movie ends with his pals Winston and the Bowery King visiting his grave. "For me", Keanu said: "It feels really right that John Wick finds peace."