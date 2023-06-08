Abuse Scandal Rocks 'Saturday Night Live': Cast Members ‘CELEBRATE’ Toxic and 'Silencing' Culture, Claims Top Author

Ryan sat down with Doe in May 2022 for her side of the story. Doe claimed she was groped by Sans "in full view of several SNL cast members."

"My control top pantyhose did more to keep me safe than any of those people that I idolized," she said in an excerpt from the book while claiming that cast members failed to intervene or protect her.

Given that almost two decades have passed since her alleged abuse, Doe branded her situation a "clearly unbalanced power dynamic."